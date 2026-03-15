13 Trip Stories That Prove Happy Memories Is the Best Souvenir

Way back when I was 20 I went to Thailand with a friend. We had not planned to be in Bangkok for long. But due to a giant storm/monsoon that destroyed the island we were staying on we had plenty of time there. We decided to go to a zoo, but instead of a zoo in Bangkok or the surrounding area we found more of a conservation effort place further out.

I applied to be picked up by bus from our hotel the next day. And what turned up was the fanciest car I have ever sat in which was driven by the owner of the zoo and his wife.

They were wonderful, took us for lunch on the way there, and wouldn’t let us pay, spent some time with us in the zoo (lovely zoo, huuuuuge amounts of land for each of the species which could come and go as they pleased) and then left us to ourselves.

And then at the end of the day when we were finished they also took us back to the city.