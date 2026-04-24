12 Moments When Quiet Kindness and Compassion Changed More Than Expected

Depends on the circumstances. I go by the rule of "If I was dealing with that behavior with my own kids, what would I do?" Usually I would first talk to the adult and confirm, 'yeah, I see your struggle... it gets better' and with permission of the adult I'd get down to face to face with the child and tell them "I see you are having a hard time right now. Can you use your words so your parent can help you feel better?"