UPDATE: My Family Wants Me to Give Up My Apartment Because My Sister Is Pregnant

Hi, Bright Side,

I never imagined I’d be opening up to thousands of strangers about something so deeply personal. But I feel like I need to express my feelings and I have no one I can talk to. The people who should’ve had my back were the first to betray me.

My younger sister Jessica and I have a two year age gap. Growing up, I always felt like the odd one out in my own family, the “lesser” daughter. My mom constantly compared us, and in her eyes, Jessica was the golden child.

She was prettier, smarter, more talented... At least that’s what I was told, over and over. She got the best of everything: attention, clothes, praise. And I was expected to understand, to accept, to step aside.