16 Times Old Junk at a Thrift Store Turned Out to Be Someone’s Most Precious Family Treasure

“When I was a little kid, we would have big family dinners at my aunt’s house and she would always pull out her Royal Albert Old Country Rose china. I have always loved it and sort of hoped that I could inherit a piece or two from her down the line.

Unfortunately, when my grandmother passed away, we became a little estranged from that branch of the family. Then, a decade ago, my aunt had to move into a nursing home due to dementia and her health has continued to deteriorate since then. I’ve always kept my eyes open while thrifting for any pieces of the china, hoping for a cup and saucer especially since I’m a tea drinker.

Today I found it on 50% off day at a local thrift store. The grand total was $2.25.”