My Own Son Banned Me From Seeing My Grandkids Because I’m “Too Cheap” to Be Around Them

Perhaps he just needed someone from HIS NEW WORLD, to show him that he was wrong. I wouldn't let him off the hook, but I WOULD explain to him HOW HURTFUL HIS WORDS WERE. You are the SAME woman who raised him, and he forgot that. It seems like his wife might be able to help you with reminding him where he comes from. He DOESN'T have to split his life, he needs to blend it. It has obviously been quite a few years since he married into that "world", but HE is the only one who has a problem with it.