Perhaps he just needed someone from HIS NEW WORLD, to show him that he was wrong. I wouldn't let him off the hook, but I WOULD explain to him HOW HURTFUL HIS WORDS WERE. You are the SAME woman who raised him, and he forgot that. It seems like his wife might be able to help you with reminding him where he comes from. He DOESN'T have to split his life, he needs to blend it. It has obviously been quite a few years since he married into that "world", but HE is the only one who has a problem with it.
My Own Son Banned Me From Seeing My Grandkids Because I’m “Too Cheap” to Be Around Them
This is Rose’s story.
Dear Bright Side,
Ever since my son married a rich woman, he’s grown distant. I told myself it was all in my head. For birthdays, I sew dresses for my grandkids—it’s all I can afford. Every stitch feels like a small piece of love I can give. But last week, he snapped, “Stop bringing homemade things. It’s embarrassing.” He grabbed. Then he told me not to visit. Then, he grabbed the dresses I had brought with me and threw it in the dustbin!
I was hurt.
While it hurt me to see the dresses I had so painstakingly stitched in the rubbish, it was that word—embarrassing- that stayed with me. I went home wondering if my love had somehow become something to hide.
Surprisingly, my DIL became my ally.
I couldn’t stop thinking about it, so I called my daughter-in-law. I asked her if the kids even liked the dresses. She sounded confused. “They love them. They keep asking to wear them all the time.” Then she sent me photos of my grandkids smiling, spinning, completely at ease in what I made. That’s when I realized something didn’t add up. So I asked her carefully, “Has my son ever said anything about them?”
The truth comes out.
There was a pause. Then she sighed and said, “He’s been... struggling. He feels like he doesn’t belong in this world. Everyone around him grew up with money. He didn’t. He keeps worrying people will judge where he comes from.” I stayed very quiet. “He thinks if anyone sees reminders of his past,” she continued gently, “they’ll look down on him.” And suddenly, it all made sense.
It was never about me.
All this time, I thought my son was ashamed of me. But he was ashamed of himself. Ashamed of where he came from. Ashamed of not feeling “enough” in a world he had married into. My dresses weren’t the problem. They were just a reminder of the life he was trying so hard to distance himself from. That realization hurt but it also softened something in me.
I decided to fight back...with love.
I told my daughter-in-law I’d love to make her a dress too, so we could all match for my granddaughter’s birthday. She was excited immediately. On the day of the party, they all wore them: my grandkids and my daughter-in-law, smiling like nothing else mattered. When my son saw them, he looked conflicted. But then something changed. His daughter ran up to him and said, “Daddy, look! Grandma made these for us!” People around them started complimenting the outfits. How unique they were, how beautiful, how special it was that they were handmade. I watched my son’s face carefully. He looked proud.
But something’s changed.
He still hasn’t apologized. But a few days after the party, he called. His voice was casual, almost careful. “People really liked the dresses you made. Do you think you could make something for me too?” For a second, I felt that same warmth I used to like he needed me again. But it didn’t feel the same.
The question on my mind.
I want to accept my son again, despite the hurt. But I can’t stop thinking about this. Would he have asked if no one had complimented them? If no one had noticed? Does he want me...or just the version of me the world has finally approved of?
Yours sincerely,
Rose
Some advice from our Editorial team.
- Understand the root cause of hurtful behavior. Insecurity can make people push away what they actually value.
- Look beyond the words. Insecurity often shows up as rejection or criticism.
- Give people space to process their own struggles. Growth doesn’t happen overnight.
- Choose consistency over confrontation. Quiet presence can be more powerful than arguments.
- Hold onto your identity. The right people will learn to value it—even if it takes time.
Sometimes, while you can love your adult children, it’s important that you still hold them accountable for their mistakes. Here’s another story about another woman who refused to keep rescuing her son after he chose a life without her.