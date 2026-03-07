I Refused to Rescue My Son, He Chose a Life Without Me

Dear Bright Side,

Eight years ago, my son took the savings we had set aside: money meant for emergencies, for stability. He said he needed it to start a life abroad.

At the time, his father was sick. Very sick. I begged him to stay. At least until we knew what was happening with the treatments.

But he said this was his chance. That if he didn’t go now, he never would. His father never said a bad word about him. Not once. But I saw the disappointment in his eyes.