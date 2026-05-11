My Mom Abandoned Us When I Was 13—Yesterday, I Made Her Regret Every Choice

Hi Bright Side!

My mom left when I was 13. No conversation, no note. She packed a bag while we were at school and by the time my brother got home from soccer practice, half her closet was empty and her car was gone.

On the eighth day, my calls stopped going through. She had blocked me.

I was the oldest of four. My dad worked nights, so I made the lunches and went to the parent teacher conferences. I forged permission slips so well none of my siblings ever realized. They made it to college, all three of them. I am very proud but I am also very tired.

Yesterday, ten years later, she showed up at my door on a Sunday morning. I almost didn’t recognize her. “I need a favor,” she said. I almost shut the door right then.

I looked past her at the car parked on the street and stopped breathing.