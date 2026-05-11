“Their dad just passed and I can’t do this alone. Please take them for a few months while I get through it.” == ☠️ LIES ☠️ !! I'm sure she will abandon all of them to you and disappear AGAIN. You should call 📞 police 🚔 and put all that children in government custody
My Mom Abandoned Us When I Was 13—Yesterday, I Made Her Regret Every Choice
Family is the one place where the rules of forgiveness, respect, and compassion are supposed to be the most generous. But sometimes the people you owe those things to are also the ones who broke the trust first. Here’s a story from one of our readers who needs our words and encouragement.
This is what she wrote to us:
Hi Bright Side!
My mom left when I was 13. No conversation, no note. She packed a bag while we were at school and by the time my brother got home from soccer practice, half her closet was empty and her car was gone.
On the eighth day, my calls stopped going through. She had blocked me.
I was the oldest of four. My dad worked nights, so I made the lunches and went to the parent teacher conferences. I forged permission slips so well none of my siblings ever realized. They made it to college, all three of them. I am very proud but I am also very tired.
Yesterday, ten years later, she showed up at my door on a Sunday morning. I almost didn’t recognize her. “I need a favor,” she said. I almost shut the door right then.
I looked past her at the car parked on the street and stopped breathing.
Three children in the back seat. A boy, maybe 7, and two girls a little younger. None of them looked up.
She hadn’t just abandoned us. She had left to raise three other children. She said, “Their dad just passed and I can’t do this alone. Please take them for a few months while I get through it.”
I looked at her standing on my porch and said, very calmly, “You taught me how to leave. I learned from the best.” Then I closed the door in her face.
The kids are innocent in all of this. They did nothing. So I’m asking strangers because everyone in my real life has too much skin in this.
What would you do? Would you take them? Or would you walk away from children who did nothing wrong? Because I genuinely cannot find a version of this where everyone wins.
Megan T.
Megan, thank you for trusting us with something this heavy. Letters like yours don’t come easily, and we don’t take it lightly that you chose to send one. There is no easy answer here, and anyone telling you there is hasn’t lived through it themselves. But there are a few things worth holding onto when you’re standing at the door of a decision like this one.
Your obligation to your mother is not the same as your obligation to her children.
They are two completely separate questions. You are allowed to say no to her without saying no to them. You are allowed to want nothing to do with her and still recognize that the kids did not choose any of this. Whatever you decide, decide it on the right axis.
Your fatigue is data, not a flaw.
Years of raising your siblings and building your own life on top of that is not nothing. The version of you that wants to slam the door is not bitter. She is exhausted. Listen to her. She has earned the right to be heard before you make a decision this size.
You don’t have to choose between yes and no today.
Not every door has to be answered with a final answer. You can offer something smaller. A meal. A weekend. A phone number for a social worker who can actually help.
Compassion does not have to look like taking on a full second family. There are other shapes it can take.
Forgiveness, if it comes, comes on your timeline.
Not hers. Not your siblings’. Not the kids’. Forgiving her for your own peace is different from rewarding her with what she came to ask for. You can do one without doing the other.
Some people figure that out at 25. Some at 65. Both are okay.
Whatever you decide, you are not a bad person for considering both sides. You are not a bad person for closing the door. You are not a bad person for opening it. You are a person who was handed something you didn’t ask for, again, and you are doing your best with it. That is the part nobody can take away from you.
What would you tell Megan? Would you take the kids? Or would you refuse?
There is no rulebook for what to do when a mother shows up after years of silence. No script for when forgiveness and self-respect pull in opposite directions. The line between compassion and self-protection is one almost every family has to walk eventually, and almost everyone walks it differently.
Read next: 10 Stories That Remind Us Kindness Is the Best Revenge
Comments
Imagine thinking that punishing three innocent, grieving children is 'self-care.' You had a chance to break the cycle and show them the kindness you never got, but you chose spite instead. Your mother failed you, but yesterday, you failed those kids.