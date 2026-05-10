15 Renovation Moments That Prove Home Projects Become Stories Worth Keeping

My husband's house came with a single large concrete slab as the sidewalk, and a set of those pre-formed concrete stairs by the front door. The stairs were starting to crumble and become treacherous in the wintertime, so my father in law said he was going to replace them. His idea of "replacing" them involved a new retaining wall with terraced flower beds, a new sidewalk of interlocking pavers, and a split level deck with a retractable awning on the front of the house. He did everything himself without any help from my husband, and it was the kind out quality work you can't pay for anymore. However, one of the risers on the deck railing (out of about 60) was slightly off true--we're talking about of difference of maybe 88° instead of 90°. Whenever anyone complimented him on the quality of his work, he would point out this "flaw" and how much it bothered him. Honestly, you would never even notice it if he didn't point it out. It bothered him for years though, and he always wanted to fix it, but his health declined before he got around to it. Now that he's gone, my husband absolutely refuses to fix it, and he still jokes about the massive imperfection in the deck his father built.