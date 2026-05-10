15 Renovation Moments That Prove Home Projects Become Stories Worth Keeping
A home renovation is never really about the renovation — it’s a small comedy unfolding inside your own walls. A stuck elevator. A husband arguing with the baseboards. A couple who bought a tiny kitchen cabinet and ended up redoing every wall in the house.
These 15 real-life renovation stories from people who survived their own home projects are equal parts laughter, family chaos, and the quiet moments you’d never trade. The best family stories are the ones nobody plans for.
- Before I bought an apartment, I had suitors. But they disappeared when I started renovating. However, during the renovation, so many girlfriends offered to help: some drove me to the stores, some painted the walls, some helped carry things...
But after I showed off my awesome renovation, the suitors reappeared again, saying, “Oh, when are you going to invite us to a housewarming?”
- My wife picked out a new fridge. I thought it was ludicrous to pay that much and found a Facebook fridge that was brand new but didn’t fit.
Bought the fridge, it didn’t fit. Fought forever to make it fit and eventually ended up just building a second kitchen which stemmed into new windows which then necessitated new siding. 20 months and about $50,000 later, we got the fridge to fit.
It was all going to get done eventually but this really sparked the whole thing.
- Moved to a new apartment. Naturally, the first thing I did was renovations. I didn’t need any major renovations, just some small flaws and my own updates still needed to be addressed.
On the second day of my banging and hammering, the neighbor from upstairs appeared at my doorstep asking me not to make noise during lunch. “My daughter is sleeping,” she said. I know perfectly well what it means — a young child’s sleep needs to be protected, so I put aside all my tasks during lunchtime and generally tried not to make noise and not to play loud music.
A month later, when the renovations were done, I finally picked up my cat from my parents. So, I’m standing by the entrance, with my cat in the carrier, chatting with a neighbor, and then this upstairs neighbor comes out for a walk, sees my cat carrier, and says, “Oh, is that a cat you have there? Is it going to walk outside? Really? How wonderful, my daughter won’t be bored,” and she walks off.
Only then did I find out from the other neighbor that I had been protecting the sleep of her cat with the proud name Daughter for a whole month.
- My husband spent 2 days working on the baseboards. I walked by and saw there were gaps in the corners — you could fit a finger through. At first, I kept quiet, but then said, “Honey, maybe we should buy some corner pieces?” He just growled, saying, I’ll fix it myself.
In the evening, I came home from work — perfect corner pieces were everywhere, and my husband was sitting there pleased. Turns out, my dad had stopped by, silently observed the gaps, went to the store, and just as quietly installed them. My husband didn’t mind.
- I’m having renovations. I’m doing the dismantling myself after work, if it’s not too late. I usually stop by 9 p.m.
But this morning something funny happened: I step into the elevator, and there is a neighbor, the elderly lady from upstairs. She sees me and asks, “Do you live on the right or the left?” I say, “Over there.” She says, “Oh, do you hear the renovations?” I say, “Uh-huh, yes...”
She says, “They’re noisy. We should complain!” I say, “Well, they finish by 10:00 p.m.” She says, “No! Late into the night, and it’s been going on for a long time!” (the renovation has only been going for 2 days).
- I chose the color of the floor and furniture to match the color of the cats’ fur — now their fur is not as noticeable. In the store, I showed a photo and said, “Something to match them.”
- We needed to tile the bathroom — just a little, only 2 boxes. Dad bought them and brought them to the building entrance.
It turned out the elevator was broken. It didn’t seem too heavy, so he carried them up to the 10th floor. Sweaty and stopping a couple of times, but he made it.
He caught his breath, had some tea. And then he heard the elevator being turned on. It hadn’t even been 10 minutes since he entered the apartment.
- Mixed cement in the basement to be used upstairs, bucket broke while carrying it up the stairs, cement everywhere.
- My wife bought a cabinet with a mirror for the kitchen. To avoid hanging it on our shabby wall, I decided to panel it with chipboard and at the same time move the heating pipes.
While I was working, the heating pipe burst. We decided to replace the entire system in the house with new modern radiators. When they arrived, it turned out they were taller than the windowsills.
As a result, we raised and replaced all the windows with plastic ones, then leveled the walls, floor, and ceiling, removed the stove, and even moved the wall. In the end, the cabinet cost us roughly 6 times our salary, plus 10 years of renovations.
- I was hired to strip out an old 70s tile tub surround. On Thursday I gutted everything, installed the new valve and plumbing. Friday I did cement backer, and liquid water proofing.
When I showed up on Monday the tile was about two thirds done, not a line was straight, zero gaps for grout and a gap along one end since she had no way to cut tile other than the huge pile of broken tiles that she thought would snap cleanly with a hammer.
The wife had been watching HGTV or something and decided that it was an “easy” job that she could do herself. I had to rip everything out and start over.
The only thing I didn’t have to rebuy was 2 corner shelves and the soap holder since she hadn’t seen them and tried to put them up. Their 4-day job turned into 3 weeks. Hubby was pissed.
- I was renovating my new apartment. I bought self-leveling flooring, a medium layer — 80 bags weighing 80 pounds each. I ordered delivery with a freight elevator. 2 loaders arrived. They checked where to carry things, sighed, and called in a third guy.
They stacked everything by the elevator — and just as they finished bringing it from the truck, the elevator got stuck. It was Friday evening, and there was traffic. The guys waited for about 40 minutes, then I let them go.
The elevator was fixed in about an hour and a half. During that time, I sat on the bags. Then I lifted them myself, 7 bags at a time, in the elevator up to the 14th floor. I managed to finish it in about 2 hours.
- In 2015, my then-wife “saved twice”: she bought 900 pounds of tile for renovations in a 2-bedroom, 580-square-foot apartment. She bought it at a sale, where she was offered free delivery directly from the base to our apartment, but for some reason, she decided that I could swing by after work and pick up “a few boxes,” as I was told. Luckily, I was in her car, which managed to carry all the tiles, dragging its belly on the pavement.
- Had an HVAC unit go bad in a cramped and tight attic eave. Ended up being the control module, which they stopped making the original one. Had to grab a different part number that required shifting wires around in a dark space kneeling at a weird angle.
In the process I found a crushed duct and multiple air leaks at various seams. Replaced the duct and taped the leaky seams. Fixed all that and saw daylight at the end of the attic where some bird had pecked its way in. Ended up fixing that too and removing a bird’s nest. Had to replace a few batons of insulation where the bird tore it up and some falling down.
All in all spent way too much time in various extremely awkward/uncomfortable positions over the course of my 2 days off.
- My dear mother-in-law asked me to “bring a couple of boxes.” They were having some renovations. Alright then.
Upon arriving, I observed a pyramid of tiles reminiscent of Khufu’s. My father-in-law and I carried everything up to the sixth floor. There was no elevator. We ran out of energy and decided to take a break.
And then, casually, my mother-in-law mentions that apparently, the store had a promotion for free delivery right to the apartment. But she decided to “save money.” Well, save money as in “they’ll drop and break it, and overall make a mess in the apartment, and who’s going to clean it?”
- My brother and I completely remodeled my grandfather’s house, which he had built in 1942. During the demolition, I pulled open the wall at the end of a hallway and found my grandfather’s hammer that had been closed up inside the wall.
Apparently, he had set it down and without realizing it accidentally walled it in, and there it sat for 61 years. My grandfather had carved his name into the wooden handle.
I already had his old brass torch and soldering iron that he used to plumb the home’s black iron pipes back then, and now his hammer sits beside them on a shelf in my den.
If you’ve ever lived through a renovation yourself, you already know — the dust settles, the bills get paid, but the stories never really go away. They turn into the thing you tell at every family dinner for the next twenty years. Maybe that’s the real point of the whole exercise.
Read next: 15 Home Renovation Nightmares That Proved Reality Hits Harder Than Any Dream
Do you prefer to do the renovations yourself or hire professionals? Share your thoughts in the comments.
My husband's house came with a single large concrete slab as the sidewalk, and a set of those pre-formed concrete stairs by the front door. The stairs were starting to crumble and become treacherous in the wintertime, so my father in law said he was going to replace them. His idea of "replacing" them involved a new retaining wall with terraced flower beds, a new sidewalk of interlocking pavers, and a split level deck with a retractable awning on the front of the house. He did everything himself without any help from my husband, and it was the kind out quality work you can't pay for anymore. However, one of the risers on the deck railing (out of about 60) was slightly off true--we're talking about of difference of maybe 88° instead of 90°. Whenever anyone complimented him on the quality of his work, he would point out this "flaw" and how much it bothered him. Honestly, you would never even notice it if he didn't point it out. It bothered him for years though, and he always wanted to fix it, but his health declined before he got around to it. Now that he's gone, my husband absolutely refuses to fix it, and he still jokes about the massive imperfection in the deck his father built.