11 Real Travel Stories That Prove the Best Souvenirs Are the Ones You Can’t Pack

The expensive things you remember are almost never the ones you paid for. They’re the train engineer who waved you into his seat, the Italian woman in a shop who asked if you wear makeup, the camping trip in the rain when the kids loved every single muddy minute. You don’t really go to see the world. You go to collect a few quiet stories nobody else has.

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