11 Real Travel Stories That Prove the Best Souvenirs Are the Ones You Can’t Pack
Every traveler keeps a quiet little suitcase of stories nobody will ever quite believe. These 11 real travel stories aren’t really about destinations. They’re about the small, slightly absurd, completely human moments that happen on overnight train station steps in Rome, in noisy local Italian shops, in the back of a tiny lake pedal boat. The best souvenirs almost never fit in a suitcase. They fit into a story.
- My husband and I went to Italy. It was the start of the season, so the beach was almost empty. I stepped away for a second to the bar.
I came back and saw this: my husband had pulled his lounge chair out from under the umbrella and was lying with the cap on his face, and some strange woman had dragged her lounger right up to him, brazenly pretending it was totally normal! I even shot a video — an empty beach and... there!
I said to my husband, “I get it, the madam was bored, but did she really not see my dress hanging right on the umbrella?!” We laughed so hard, the whole beach could hear us!
- Once we were on the same plane as a famous singer. We always end up being the last in line to board and exit the plane. Apparently, so does he.
It took me quite some time to figure out who this guy in torn jeans and with 2 huge bodyguards was. And after exiting the plane, he got on the bus, and the only free seat was next to my mother-in-law. So he sat next to her. I even took a photo of this historic moment.
My mother-in-law’s comment: “He gets on the bus, all covered in tattoos. I was so afraid he would sit next to me! And he did!” We teased her about this for quite a while.
- Did I like Sri Lanka? I loved it! You spend an hour on the beach playing with the waves, lounging around, and writing friends’ names in the sand. Then you spend another hour snorkeling and examining the reefs and fish.
When it gets boring and you start wanting some action, there’s plenty to do there! You can head to a larger town nearby, wander around the shops, visit the fish market, bargain for lobsters, look for monitor lizards, dance with local children, take a trip to that island over there, meet local fishermen, and go fishing with them... And this is not all!
Leaving you with my selfie and an angry turtle.
- It was in Italy that I had the chance to sit in the train engineer’s seat. This was not the touristy part of Italy — just a local little train with old cars, the outside lovingly covered in graffiti...
We were a group of young, wonderful ladies after a conference. And the train engineer (separated from passengers by a glass partition, similar to a bus driver) offered us to sit and take pictures in his seat.
To be honest, the controls didn’t really interest me back then, but watching the tunnel entrance rushing toward you was really cool.
- 3 years ago, we took a trip with the kids and tents into the wilderness for 4 days. It was a stunning spot by a wide river, surrounded by forest, with just a small village nearby.
On the second day, it started raining nonstop. Everything was soaking wet — tents, clothes — and nothing would dry. When we were leaving the place, all 3 cars got stuck in the mud in the forest. Mosquitoes were practically lifting us off the ground — there were so many of them while we pushed the cars. Then we had to walk for 2 hours to get a tractor.
Unforgettable experience, to say the least. And yet, the kids loved “swimming” in the rain and watching the tractor pull out the cars. So now they keep asking, “When are we going there again?”
- My mom tied a green ribbon on the handle on her black suitcase to quickly distinguish it from others. She chose green because she had seen blue, red, yellow, and white ribbons on many suitcases — but never green.
She returns from vacation and sees a black suitcase with a green ribbon on the carousel, grabs it, and we take her home with my daughter. At home, she opens it and discovers someone else’s stuff. We take her and the suitcase back to the airport, and there the owner of the suitcase is already waiting for us.
It turns out, she tied a green ribbon for the same reason, to be “different,” and grabbed the first suitcase with a green ribbon from the carousel. After this incident, my mom started tagging her suitcases with her name and phone number.
After working a little, I decided it was time to rest. And what can be better than the Maldives? I like doing nothing on vacation, so this place is the best for me.
- We enter a small shop in Italy, and the 2 ladies there start discussing us in Italian which I don’t speak. Then they ask in English, “Are you sisters?” I’m like, no, this is my mother-in-law.
Then they bluntly ask me, “Are you wearing makeup?” I’m like, not a bit! They say something to each other like, “See! I told you so.”
My mother-in-law is in shock. She’s an introvert, and these sudden social interactions are difficult for her.
- In 2000, I traveled to Turkey and to the sea for the first time in my life. One night, I woke up because something was tickling my hand. Half-asleep, I thought it was a butterfly — brushed it off and went back to sleep.
Then the other day, I entered the room and saw an enormous cockroach on the curtain. Southern cockroaches are huge, fat, and black! I think the hotel has ever heard anyone screaming like this before.
I ran to the reception desk and gestured: come with me, there’s something! A boy came, calmly picked up the cockroach with his hand and took it away.
- My husband and I recently went to my friend’s wedding, and the story of how they met is so incredible that I still can’t believe it happened in real life, not in movies.
At that time, both of them were vacationing at a lake in some resort. He had come alone after a divorce — wanted to clear his head. She was there with her friends for something like a bachelorette party.
So he goes to the boat rental station to get a pedal boat. But the renter tells him, “You’re not allowed to go alone, safety regulations.” He was a serious man, but this time he freaked out, like what nonsense. He looked around, and there she was, alone by the pier. She says to him:
“You’re not going out on the water?”
“They won’t let me. Want to join me?”
She laughed and agreed. They got on that pedal boat, and a year later they were married.
I was there last year. Couldn’t resist taking this photo. No Photoshop, I just tilted my head!
- I have a story about Italy. When I was younger, I went there super cheap — stayed in a hostel, ate wherever was affordable. I really wanted to see Rome. My return flight was at 7 a.m., and I decided not to book the last night in the hostel to save money and stay overnight at the airport.
But it wasn’t that simple. It turned out that the airport I was flying from closes at night! I couldn’t get there: the buses didn’t run in the evening, and the first one was early in the morning — just in time for my flight.
So I wandered around night-time Rome and sat on the steps of the station. That was when I found out that not all stations and airports are open 24/7.
- I’m lucky: I fall asleep in anything that moves except trains and boats. I just don’t like trains, but the sea...
Once I got caught in a storm and was very anxious. Yet, I spent the entire trip somewhere between sleep and reality. At the end of the journey, I was puzzled when the sailors said that I was lucky to travel during the surprisingly calm weather.
Hold on... that wild creaking of waves against the hull and the gusty wind was calm weather?! And my husband was even complimented: “You have a wonderfully calm wife.”
The expensive things you remember are almost never the ones you paid for. They’re the train engineer who waved you into his seat, the Italian woman in a shop who asked if you wear makeup, the camping trip in the rain when the kids loved every single muddy minute. You don’t really go to see the world. You go to collect a few quiet stories nobody else has.
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