12 Airport Stories That Prove Laughter and Surprises Make the Best Travel Companions

Airport stories and travel surprises have a way of making the whole journey worth it. Every traveler hopes for a smooth flight and pleasant impressions, but the most experienced ones know the real fun starts long before boarding. Some walk away with a business class upgrade from a single well-timed sentence. Others spend 15 minutes watching fellow passengers try to charge their phones in a sticker on the wall.
- Italy. I have 8 pounds of excess baggage. The worker at the counter is indignant saying that it’s too much. I stay silent. He gives in and says, “Okay, I’ll write that you only have 4 pounds!”
I’m happily running to pay, and then 2 Italians at the cashier’s desk look at the receipt and start yelling, “You have 4 pounds of excess baggage? And they sent you to pay for it?! Are they crazy?! Go on, and have a great flight!”
In short, they didn’t charge me.
- My friend went to the airport restroom which cost her several thousand euros. So, she went to the restroom and somehow missed her boarding. They rebooked her for the next flight.
And what do you think happened?! She went to the restroom again and missed her boarding again. By the time of her third flight, the staff literally held her by the hand and personally escorted her to boarding.
The journey of my suitcase
- My husband and I had a memorable flight 2 years ago. We ended up sitting in different rows. But, it’s okay, things happen. I immediately fell asleep in my seat at the back of the plane.
When I woke up, we were still on the ground. I fell asleep again. When I woke up again, the plane was still at a standstill. Then suddenly, the flight attendants started running around checking the luggage. It was very strange.
Later, my husband told me that a lady in the nearby row had a meltdown because she couldn’t sit next to her boyfriend. She demanded they be seated together, but no one wanted to switch seats. So, she stormed into business class with a scandal, declaring, “If I can’t sit where I want, I’ll sit here. Or I’m not flying at all!”
The flight attendants went to the pilot, wondering what to do. The pilot wouldn’t give in and said to take her off the plane. Her boyfriend also had to disembark. My husband heard her boyfriend scolding her when they were asked to leave the plane.
The long delay was because they were searching for their luggage.
- Sitting in the airport lounge, my phone died. I look around and see there’s an outlet on the pillar nearby. I move closer, trying to plug in the charger. And then it dawns on me that it’s just a sticker made to look like an outlet. Had a good laugh and moved back.
I thought, “Let me see how many of us are this gullible.” In the end, I counted 18 “lucky ones” in 15 minutes.
Baggage claim at Seattle International Airport. The main feature is a large, bright sculpture called “Intersections.”
- Sapporo, Japan. Overweight baggage by 22 pounds. They tell me, “Oh, that’s quite an overweight, it’s going to be very costly for you. What do you have in there?” I say, well, paintings and souvenirs. More questions followed:
“Do you have many friends?”
“No, it’s for coworkers.”
“Where do you work?”
“At Toyota.”
“Oh, I see! Let’s upgrade you to business class, and you won’t have to pay for the overweight.”
That was how I flew business class for the first time in my life.
- I started paying attention to my posture after my stepfather approached me at the airport and said, “I recognized you right away by your back, it’s like a camel’s back! Otherwise, I’d have to search for a long time.”
- A ridiculous story happened with my mother-in-law at the Madrid airport. It was her first time flying abroad alone. We were guiding her over the phone throughout the long journey, but once she was in Spain, there was no connection, so we just had to wait for her in the arrivals area.
Finally, the long-awaited meeting, after almost an hour and a half of waiting. We headed toward the metro. We asked her, “How did passport control go? Did they ask you any questions?” And she burst out, “I didn’t go through passport control!” Our eyes widened in shock.
Turns out, she followed some woman, and they both just walked past an empty passport control booth. We immediately went to the police. Otherwise, there would have been an issue explaining how she got into Spain when exiting.
We explained the situation to the police, showed her passport and boarding pass. They didn’t even ask any questions and just requested us to wait while they brought the stamp. In the end, they stamped her passport and let her go.
So many questions and so few answers
- Before my business trip, I asked my wife what I should bring her back from the island. And she just blurted out, “Bring a rock!” Can you imagine? So, in the end, I really did pick up a rock on the shore, put it in the side pocket of my backpack, and forgot about it.
Later, at the airport, there was some kind of holdup at the scanner. They started running my backpack back and forth. They asked, “Do you have a rock in there?” That’s when I remembered and said, “Yes, my wife asked me to bring one.” They just smiled and let me through.
- Once, my friend went to a competition in Budapest. But her suitcase ended up flying to New York. Naturally, she had to withdraw from the competition because the gear was in the suitcase.
Her suitcase was returned to her 2 days after she got back, inspected by American officials who had confiscated the sausages and left a warning that if she didn’t declare sausages again, there would be consequences.
When you want to be a tiger, but you’re a rat.
- My mother-in-law, who is in her sixties, has never been abroad. We decided to take her with us. She’s walking around the airport with her mouth open.
After 10 minutes, she runs up to us and says, “Oh, guys, I just looked!” And there’s a security guard rushing after her. We jumped up. He comes over and says, “You forgot your phone!” He handed her the phone and quietly walked away.
It turns out my mother-in-law went into some souvenir shop, started looking at everything, and absentmindedly placed her phone on the counter. When the seller told her about it, she bolted from the store. She thought they wanted money for something. I have a feeling this vacation will be fun.
- My husband and I are flying on a business trip for archaeological digs. We have a huge backpack for the two of us. We enter the airport, where they look at the scanner, call my husband over to the screen, and say:
“What’s this?”
“It’s a small trowel.”
“And this?”
“A scalpel.”
“And this?”
“Brushes.”
“And what’s this?”
“A shovel.”
“Why do you need all this?”
“We’re going for work, we’re archaeologists.”
“Do you fly there? Wow, that’s interesting. I also wanted to go to a history college after school.”
After these words, the security officer became sad and wished us a safe journey.
We sent the kids to Grandma’s for Christmas. Our daughter got a certificate stating that the dog is an emotional support animal. It’s hard to disagree, because it’s always so positive.
- We were flying to the sea with my husband. We took 2 small bags to avoid checking them in. But at security, we were told that one of the bags was too big and didn’t fit the size requirements.
Without saying a word, my husband opened the bag and took out a fleece windbreaker, a jacket, and a hat, putting them all on. The bag fit perfectly in the sizer.
The staff member said, “You might get a bit warm in that.” And my husband replied with a cheeky grin, “The good thing is I don’t need to pay for it. So, I’ll manage.” What a jokester, seriously.
The best travel memories are rarely just about the destination. More often they start at the check-in desk, the gate or somewhere between the bathroom and the boarding call.
For more travel stories full of laughter and surprises, check out these articles:
We’re sure you have a great airport story of your own. Tell us in the comments!