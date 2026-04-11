10 Trips That Took Travelers Beyond the Ordinary
Most travel stories worth telling don’t start with a perfect plan. They start with something going sideways, a stranger appearing out of nowhere, or a moment so strange you couldn’t have scripted it if you tried. The travelers below didn’t go looking for anything extraordinary. They just went somewhere, and something found them.
- I was at Uluwatu in Bali when a monkey came from seemingly out of nowhere and snatched my glasses off my face. My vision is terrible, and I would have been screwed without them.
My initial reaction was to approach the monkey, but it bared its teeth at me, so I quickly backed off, not relishing the thought of injuries and rabies shots. Luckily, a local saw this happen and traded the monkey a piece of fruit for my glasses.
- I was in a small coastal town in Portugal and followed a group of locals carrying accordions toward the docks. Ended up at a neighborhood sardine roast right on the sea wall. There were maybe twenty people, plates of grilled bread, and music playing until the stars were out.
I didn’t understand a word of the lyrics, but they kept handing me food and teaching me the steps to a local dance. You can’t book that kind of magic on TripAdvisor.
- I got off the train in this tiny Italian village and was completely turned around trying to find my guesthouse. This older guy on a beat-up bicycle saw me struggling with my map and just signaled for me to follow him.
The “five-minute walk” turned into a full-on neighborhood meet-and-greet. Every few houses, he’d stop to shout something in Italian, introducing me to his brother at the butcher shop, a cousin hanging laundry, and eventually his aunt sitting on a porch.
By the time we actually got to my door, I’d met half his family and had three people tell me exactly where to get the best cannoli. He wouldn’t take a tip. He just seemed genuinely happy to show off his town. It was the first time a place actually felt like home instead of just a spot on a map.
- In Costa Rica, at a wildlife center, the path between the dining room and the building that houses guests winds through the jungle. At night, it’s pitch black.
One night, while going to the dining room, I saw a pair of bright yellow eyes staring at me from between the trees. I could see nothing else, but saw some movement around the eyes. I thought it was a black jaguar and screamed my head off, calling for help. That was real, primordial fear, the kind of which I’ve never experienced.
My scream startled the animal and it disappeared. But a moment later it reappeared by my side, breathing heavily. “Lo siento, senor,” it said. I let out another scream. Well, it turned out to be a local man, apologizing for scaring me.
- I was on a train from Prague to Paris and realized about an hour in that I’d boarded the wrong one. Not the wrong direction. The wrong country. I ended up in Dresden with no German and a return ticket that was very much not valid.
A retired schoolteacher at the station bought me a coffee, drew me a map by hand, and waited with me until I got on the right train. I still have that map.
- I got chased by a huge seal in Ireland
A bit more to the story: we visited a beach with friends, it was beautiful, and there were 2 biggish hills surrounding the beach. I went to the beach directly, my friends on top of the hill. I saw in the distance a seal, and I was initially happy to see it coming close. Until it started coming out of the water.
At that moment, my friends from the hill said, “I would start running if I were you! Oh, and don’t worry, we will do a video as proof that you only defended yourself if the seal gets too close.” There was obviously no harm to the seal nor myself. It was fun in a way, but in THAT exact moment when that big mammal came out of the sea I got scared.
- I (64m) had my Oral B toothbrush in a cloth carry bag in my backpack. When I picked it up to board I must’ve turned it on.
I finally heard it when stowing in the overhead and several people behind me were looking my way. I pulled it out of my pack as fast as I could and said, “It was my toothbrush!” Got a lot of laughs, even a couple of flight attendants were laughing.
- I was with my son (autistic) in Nassau and was approached by a guy selling handmade toys. He came up to give his spiel, I asked him not to give the toy to my son because he might mess it up. I had already had to pay for a magnet he grabbed and accidentally broke.
The guy stopped and said, “It’s okay. He can have the toy. My brother is like him.” It brought tears to my eyes to see someone so kind. My son was really overstimulated at that point, so I thanked him and took the toy. It made our day.
- On my last night in Munich I needed to buy tampons. The only package in the store contained 100 OBs. I only used a couple, but miser that I am I refused to leave the rest behind. My suitcase was full so I stuffed them into the side pockets in my carry-on.
FF to the airport security line... A brusque guard grabs my bag and starts to unzip it. I cautioned him, which seemed to set him off.
With gusto, holding the bag in the air, he tugged on the zipper sending dozens of tiny, white bullets soaring through the air. Some landed on other people. I’ll never forget security on their hands and knees trying to pick them all up.
- I was at a guesthouse in rural Vietnam when the power went out at 9pm and didn’t come back. The owner appeared with a lantern, led me and three other guests to the roof, and produced a gas burner and an enormous pot.
We sat up there for four hours eating whatever she cooked in batches while insects flew into the lantern and the valley below was completely dark. Nobody had planned this. None of us knew each other two hours before.
There was a French couple who’d been fighting all day and stopped somewhere around the second pot. A solo guy from New Zealand who barely spoke at dinner but turned out to be very funny once the lights were out.
By the time the power came back on nobody moved. The owner turned the lights off again from the switch by the stairs and we stayed up there until midnight.
Travel has a way of pulling the floor out from under you right when you think you’ve got your footing. And somehow, that’s always the part you remember. Not the itinerary. Not the hotel. The moment that made no sense and stayed with you anyway.
We’d love to hear yours. What’s the one thing that happened to you on a trip that you still can’t fully explain, or still can’t stop thinking about?
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