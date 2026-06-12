9 Pedicure Trends Dominating Every Nail Salon This Summer 2026

Sandal season has arrived, and your toes are about to get more attention than they’ve had all year. The pedicure trends of summer 2026 have taken a noticeable turn: less heavy nail art, more luminous color, glossy finishes, and fresh nail polish shades that photograph beautifully and flatter every skin tone. While trends like Chrome, French ombre, and classic French manicures continue to influence the wider Beauty and Fashion world, this season’s standout toe looks are all about effortless elegance.

Below are 9 fresh pedicure ideas — from quiet-luxury neutrals to vitamin-bright shades — that salon experts and nail technicians say clients are already requesting by name.