14 Rental Apartment Stories With Plot Twists Worth a Hollywood Script
Curiosities
06/06/2026
You sign the papers, you collect the keys, you turn the door handle for the first time — and somewhere between unpacking the first box and meeting the upstairs neighbor, life quietly hands you a plot twist nobody mentioned in the listing. Every apartment carries a story most leases never list, and the best ones almost always make the rent feel worth it.
- We were looking for an apartment. We found a convenient option, and the interior was quite nice. We agreed that we would rent it.
And then they sent us the agreement for review. I read it, and my eyes practically popped out: “If parents come to visit, you need to pay extra, and if it’s strangers, then it’s only possible after discussing with the landlords, at least 3 days in advance, plus an extra charge of $100 per person. And for parents — $150.”
- Once, I needed to rent an apartment for 6 months. I was reading ads, checking out options. One apartment, judging by the description, seemed absolutely perfect. It had the right number of rooms, was located in what seemed a quiet central area, had been renovated, and the cherry on top — had a view of the river.
I went to take a look. The staircase in the building was in terrible condition, it was scary to step on it. I went inside. Just a regular apartment in an old building. The only good thing was that the ceilings were slightly higher than average.
Overall, I didn’t like it. I was about to leave when I suddenly remembered the promised view from the window. “And where’s this view of the river you mentioned?”
The landlady perked up and said, “Well, go into the bathroom. There’s a small window. Stick your head out and look to the left. Do you see the bushes? Right behind them is the river!” Marketing, that’s how it is.
- We’re viewing an apartment, everything looks perfect. As we’re leaving the building, an old lady catches up with us and whispers, “Don’t take it, listen to a wise woman.” We waited until the realtor left and went to talk to the neighbors.
In the very first apartment, they admitted that the old lady suddenly decided her son and daughter-in-law should live there, and to prevent anyone else from renting it, she’s been going around spinning stories to everyone.
Bright Side
Why do landlords always pick this flooring!?
- We were looking for an apartment, checked one out — the owner was showing it. I walk around, asking questions: is it warm in the winter? Is there a dishwasher? How many air conditioners?
He says, “It’s warm. Here’s the dishwasher. There’s an air conditioner in every bedroom.” We rented it.
So, we start cleaning, I try to start the dishwasher and realize it’s not working and in a rather poor state — warped and broken. So fixing it isn’t even an option.
I call the owner angrily, saying, “What’s going on? I specifically asked about the dishwasher, it was important to me. Why did you lie?” To which he indignantly says, “No, no, wait! I didn’t lie! You asked if there was a dishwasher — there is! But you didn’t ask if it works!”
- When I moved into the apartment, they immediately told me: if something breaks, I’ll have to fix it myself. There was no deposit (according to the owners, there was nothing to break).
I really did fix things. However, they broke not because of me. It got to the point where the plumber suggested replacing the pipes (I didn’t do it).
The faucet broke; it turned out to be cracked at the back. Only one burner worked on the gas stove (before moving in, they told me the stove was broken but I already fixed it). I had to call in the handyman myself, and everything like that.
The owner also tried to convince me to make some renovations at my own expense, saying, “It will be cozy for you.” And then she asked, “Did you re-wallpaper, paint the floors? By the way, I’ve decided to raise the price...”
I actually bought the wallpaper and paint, didn’t get a chance to use them, and moved out of the apartment, even though I lived there for a long time.
- I rented a room in a 2-bedroom apartment. My roommate said he wants to live amicably. No dividing the fridge, no chore schedules. Everything should be shared.
The next morning, I walk into the kitchen and see him finishing off my meat casserole and salad, which I had saved for breakfast. Hearing my surprise, “Uh...,” he kindly offered me buckwheat and black bread. An amazing housewarming indeed.
Landlord finally allowed a dog after living here 3 years.
- My friend rented a very nice 3-bedroom apartment, and she lived there with her 17 cats. The kitchen had some really beautiful chairs, but the cats shredded them all.
When my friend moved out, she took the chairs to a workshop to have them reupholstered. It was expensive, but there was no other choice. Overall, she left the apartment in perfect condition before moving out, despite having such a large feline family.
- My ex was moving out of the apartment and the landlords refused to return the deposit. They claimed he had broken the glass in one of the windows. Fortunately, when he moved in, he noticed that crack in the window, photographed it, and sent it to them by email asking what to do about it.
They told him to do nothing. But later, they accused him. The money was recovered through the court.
- Reading stories, I’ve always been amazed about how strange some people are. Like, what does it mean: “I’m renting out the apartment to you, but I’ll live there occasionally.”
I shared the story with my husband, and he reminded me of how many years ago we viewed an apartment for rent, and the landlady rolled out a list of “don’ts” (including not being allowed to install the Internet, which my husband needed for work) and said there was a washing machine, but we were forbidden to use it, yet she would come over to do her laundry.
Apparently, I was so shocked by the situation that my mind blocked it from my memory.
Landlord mowed my garden.
- It was a while ago. My husband, daughter, and I rented an apartment while there were major renovations going on in our place. We paid a deposit. We lived there for a year.
It was time to move back home. We had an agreement that we would give her a 3-week notice. So, we did inform her.
The day before moving out, she called to confirm if we were really moving back home. Naturally, we confirmed, saying, well, we’ve practically moved all our stuff, we just have a bit left and the cats.
Then she shows up to see us off, collect the keys, and says, “Well, I can’t return the deposit. I’ve spent it, and I have no money. You are leaving, I have to live somehow.” We were in shock, put the cats into carriers, and headed home.
A week later, she calls: “Oh, you have acquaintances here, help through your connections, for free.” My husband replied very politely that we couldn’t help. A week later, her mother calls me: “Help us, you can do it.”
I’m not a polite person. I reminded her about the debt and that we didn’t plan on supporting them. That’s what we have a daughter for. They were offended: not only did we stop bringing them money, but also because of our stinginess and stubbornness, they’ll have to pay.
- Once, we rented an apartment with a third closed room where the owner’s belongings were stored. The owner lived in another country.
So, she arrived one day and asked to enter that room to get her things. Of course, we agreed. And then she said, “Oh, I’m tired, I’ll spend the night here.” It was uncomfortable to refuse. We thought, okay, let her stay.
But the next day, she didn’t leave. She just decided to live in that room for a week! With us! Well, after all, the apartment was hers. In the end, we had to evict her from there with an agent. She was really outraged!
- It happened a long time ago. As a student, I rented a room from a pretty lively old lady. Her apartment was far from the university, and I had to get up early and take 2 buses to get there. I agreed to stay because she offered to make breakfast and dinner for me for an extra fee.
After a month, she suddenly found it difficult to cook, even though she was cooking for herself, and I wasn’t demanding any special meals — I just ate whatever was provided. I ended up in a tough spot because the place was in the outskirts with no stores around.
I had to eat a bun while she enjoyed her breakfast and dinner. She was quite surprised when I moved out.
- My girlfriend and I were renting an apartment, and the landlady had the nerve to come over when I wasn’t home and try to set my girlfriend up with her son. Like, “Why do you need him? Marry my son, and you’ll already be living in your own apartment.”
- We rented an apartment. 2 months later, a girl calls and says she previously rented the place and left something important behind. I explain that we scrubbed it from top to bottom and found nothing. She insists. Okay.
She walks into the kitchen, opens the drawer above the exhaust hood, and pulls out 4 empty olive oil bottles — we thought they were decorations.
Bright Side
You move in expecting four walls and a parking spot — and end up with small, unscripted moments you never could have planned for. The lease, it turns out, was just the cover page. The actual story was always going to be everything that happened after you turned the key.
Read next: 20 Real Renovation Stories That Prove the House Always Has the Last Laugh
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