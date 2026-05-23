I believe withholding wages earned because a giant man-baby can't make himself breakfast just may be considered illegal... even in America.
Edit: are the frowny faces from men who can't make their own breakfast?
13 Real Job Interview Stories That Quietly Turned Into Comedy Nobody Was Ready For
Every real job interview is a coin flip. Heads, you walk out with a job offer. Tails, you walk out with a story you’ll be telling at every dinner party for the next ten years. These 13 real job interview moments are firmly tails — the small, strange, slightly mortifying things that happen between “tell me about yourself” and “we’ll be in touch.”
- I went for a job interview. The department head asked if I knew how to use Excel. I confidently said yes.
“Well,” she said, “let’s check. Write some formula.”
And she opened a blank sheet. I asked which formula she wanted. She blinked, but obviously didn’t understand my question. A sum? Percentage? Maybe a logical formula?
She looked at me silently for about a minute, then said:
“If you don’t know, just say so! Don’t make things up!”
In the end, I got a job there, but in another department. She later tried to fail me during certification. It didn’t work though.
- I work as a nanny. I went for an interview, and it felt like an interrogation: who are my parents, why I’m not married, and so on. I was surprised but didn’t show it. Then the mother bluntly asks, “Can you make breakfast for my husband every morning? Because otherwise, he won’t pay you!”
I believe withholding wages earned because a giant man-baby can't make himself breakfast just may be considered illegal... even in America.
- This is my favorite interview. The manager asks why I quit my previous job. I answer honestly: they asked me to work overtime, promised to pay extra, but didn’t pay in the end.
The manager clicks his tongue, exchanges a glance with the deputy — so meaningful that the message is clear: I’m supposed to understand I’m in the wrong. But I sit there unfazed, just looking at them.
Finally, the manager asks pointedly, “Does this mean that if we ask you to work overtime and don’t pay, you will quit too?!”
I calmly reply, “Well, yeah. It’s obvious.”
That was pretty much the end of the interview. “We’ll call you back,” the manager said in such a tone that everything became clear right away.
But I can’t say I was waiting for their call anyway.
When you are home and you got a job interview in the summer
- My interview lasted about 10 minutes. For about 6 minutes, I talked about myself, and then for another 3 minutes, I explained why I want to work for this wonderful company.
After that, they gave me a test assignment with a case study that would require 2 weeks of work. I know this for sure because I’ve been doing this kind of work for 17 years. Interestingly, they set the same deadline — 2 weeks.
I declined, saying this was no longer a test but a full 2 weeks of professional work. I simply don’t have that much free time.
Later, I found out they never planned to fill this vacancy. Candidates for this position have been doing this work for them for the past 6 months. That’s how smart the management in the pharmaceutical business is.
- I got a call inviting me for an interview. The terms were good, so I agreed. There was one “red flag” though. They had been looking for a person for about a year. I’m sitting there; the team lead appears, glances at me, and immediately says that I’m not suitable. I ask why, and he seriously says, “The thing is, you’re a Gemini, and Geminis write chaotic and incomprehensible code.” This was unexpected. All I could say was, “Thank you, have a good day,” and ended the call thinking, “What on earth was that?”
- I conducted a video interview with a woman. She was in a large room — part of the space was clearly visible in the background. About 7 minutes into the interview, the door in the far right corner slightly opened, and some guy peeked inside. Seeing that an interview was in progress, he closed the door. No big deal, it happens. But 30 seconds later, the door slowly opened again, and the same guy crawled in from below. He crawled across the entire room floor, clearly thinking he couldn’t be seen. After reaching the far end, he turned to the camera and even waved. After that, he returned to the door the same way and left.
Of course, I should have stopped the interview and asked to sort this out, but it was so funny that I decided not to intervene. I barely held back my laughter, and after the interview, I laughed out loud. But the woman was hired — she turned out to be an excellent employee.
I got a bad haircut, now I have a job interview today. Does this wig look real?
- I laugh every time I remember this interview. I wasn’t looking for a job, but one day I just got a call: “I’m the head of the department at such-and-such a university. Would you like to work with us?”
I replied, “Are you aware that I have no experience in education?” But they invited me anyway.
I went to the interview as I was: a cropped T-shirt, summer ripped jeans, and sneakers. It was hot outside, and I needed to go to a building supply store afterward — that’s why I chose this outfit.
Well, what can I say — I’ve been 3 years with them now. The team is wonderful, the department head is a gem, and the director is a creative person.
I haven’t worn jeans to my university ever since — it just doesn’t happen, even when we go on trips with the students. I always find a better alternative suitable for the weather.
- I was asked to come up with changes for the production process while the interviewer vehemently refused to provide any details about the clients, machines, current processes, and products. We spent half an hour of me providing vague explanations to cover as many bases as possible, the interviewer asking to be more specific, me asking for details to be more specific rather than generalizing, the interviewer arguing that providing any information would make it too easy and me getting back to the first step until the cycle repeated. It was truly the most bizarre interview that I have ever had. When he asked to be more specific for the fourth time and still refused to provide any details, I had enough and ended it.
- I once interviewed for a cruise company for an analyst position. I arrived at the entrance desk of their HQ 15 minutes before the interview and checked in. Waited for around 20 minutes, then a very gentle guy came, led me to a meeting room and started asking me about my hobbies to brake the ice. Around 10 minutes in, he asked me, “How would you describe your style?”
“My....style?”
“Yes... your cooking style.”
“Normal... I guess. I can cook some decent stuff but I don’t really love cooking so much.”
He was expecting another candidate for a sous-chef position that didn’t show up and confused him for me. While the guy I actually had to meet came to the reception later and was thinking I left after checking in.
Hello, I’m here for the interview.
- A recruiter contacted me about a job that sounded like fun. It was something I would be really good at. I got excited about it. The phone screen was a piece of cake. So I prepared for the actual interview. I researched the heck out of the company: its history, the patents that all of its work was based on, the current state of its technology and its product line, the biographies of everyone in the C-suite and as many of the engineering staff as I could find — I knew that company inside and out. As far as I could tell, I aced the interview. Answered all of their questions, asked my own incisive questions, and demonstrated my knowledge. The recruiter called me the next day and told me that they’d turned me down flat. I had come across as arrogant and a know-it-all. They judged that I would be insufferable to work with. Wow. Lesson learned. Do all the research, but keep it to yourself.
- When I was looking for a job, I called dozens of companies and went through just as many interviews. And then one day, a company called me back, reviewed my work, and offered me a position. Of course, I agreed — I was as happy as a clam. I go to the office, and they ask who I am. I say it’s my first day. They show me my workstation, give me tasks — everything as it should be. And then I get a call... from the very company that actually hired me. It turned out I mixed up the offices and came to a different firm where I had also interviewed before but wasn’t hired. What’s more, the conditions there turned out to be even better and the salary higher. In the end, I just showed up, said I was starting work, and they calmly handed me documents to sign and loaded me with tasks. Now that’s confidence for you.
- Once accidentally shared my screen during a remote interview and had a meme open that said “Me pretending to know what I’m doing at work.” Interviewer laughed, said “Relatable,” and we moved on. Got the offer a week later. Sometimes being a little too real actually works in your favor.
Not only did my interview starts 20 minutes late. But I had to stare at this while waiting.
- Once, I went to a job interview, but since I had been out of work for a long time and mostly working remotely, I completely forgot that there’s such a thing as a dress code. I walk in — and there are 5 other candidates, all in suits: shoes shining, ties neatly pressed. And there I am in shorts, a T-shirt, and yellow Crocs.
I’m sitting there thinking it’s time to leave — I’m definitely not getting the job. But then, a person comes out of the office in a T-shirt and shorts, looks us over and asks, “Why are you all dressed up like that?”
In the end, I got the job. Yes, maybe my experience and knowledge played a role, but I still credit those lucky yellow Crocs.
Sometimes you get the job. Sometimes you don’t. Almost always, you walk out with a story you’ll be telling for the rest of your life — which is, when you think about it, a kind of consolation prize nobody puts in the offer letter.
But some workplaces are filled with kindness:
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I called to get more info about a job listing. The young lady told me what the job entailed. I then asked her if this was an entry level position. Her answer: Oh no, we all work on the same floor. I thanked her and hung up.