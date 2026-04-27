I Refused to Take My Sick Stepdaughter to the Doctor After Discovering Her Secret

Hello Bright Side,

My 16YO stepdaughter has pushed me away for 9 years, but I never stopped trying to care for her.

Last week, while I was the only one home, she came down with a high fever. She was up and moving around her room, not bedridden, and I gave her some medicine. She seemed okay. I chose not to take her to the doctor.

When I told my husband, he said I was a monster. But he had no idea what I had discovered just hours earlier. A series of forged letters designed to destroy my marriage. She hadn’t just written a mean note; she had created a folder of letters pretending to be me.

She had forged my handwriting and signature, writing and claiming I was only with my husband for his money and that I “hated” having her in the house. She was planning to “accidentally” leave them where my husband would find them, hoping he would divorce me.