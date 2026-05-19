10 Parenting Moments That Teach Us True Kindness and Compassion Come From the Heart and Lead to Happiness

So good the have an ear to listen. My son was having a hard time. It took a life changing event for him to come to me. I could tell it wasn't the normal boys will be boys antics. He confessed a major crime to me. He didn't hurt anyone, did some stupid stuff on the computer and got caught. It was actually bad enough most parents would have shunned him and disinherited him. He has some mental health issues he deals with and was not himself. He came clean about everything. I sat behind him in court when the judge read his sentence. I visited as much as I could in the 5 years he was in jail. He has become one of the most decent, reliable, helpful and loving kid. Turned his life around bc I was there to hear him at his darkest.