10 Interview Moments That Prove Compassion and Hope Can Open New Doors Beyond Job Titles

My husband lost his job before our baby was due. 6 months, 120 applications, nothing. He came home from another interview broken: “I’ve failed our family.” Then he went for a walk and vanished.

3 days later, there’s a knock. I panicked, it wasn’t him but one of the interview panel members from his last interview. He turned out to be an old friend of my husband’s.

He told me my husband didn’t get the job, but the company wanted to offer him something else instead. It was a new role for a department they hadn’t officially opened yet. “Your husband is a good man. He deserves this,” he said.

After he left, I tried calling my husband again. For 2 days, he had ignored my calls, only sending short messages saying he was okay. But after I told him about the offer, he called me back right away.

Turns out he had been staying at his cousin’s house to clear his head. When he came home the next morning, it was the first time in months that he looked hopeful again.