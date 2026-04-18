10 Acts of Quiet Kindness That Show How Compassion Guides Love

It is better that you checked. What if something had happened and you didnt knock. Id rather have someone knock on my door and check. I had someone do this one time. Open gate car hadnt moved and no lights. We hadn't met but they were afraid someone had broken in my house and hurt me. No I had lost my job and in a fit of depression. You couldn't see my bedroom lights from the front of the house. Kindness by checking in on someone is never a bad thing.