12 Moments That Teach Us Compassion Still Leads to Happiness, Even When 2026 Isn’t Kind

The world in 2026 does not make it easy to show kindness, compassion and empathy. It is faster, louder and more exhausting than most people will admit out loud. And yet, a growing body of research confirms that benevolent acts are still 10% more frequent globally than they were years ago, that compassion for others measurably improves wellbeing across every culture and every corner of the world, and that the happiest people alive are almost always the ones who chose kindness when nothing was requiring them to. These 12 real moments are for anyone who needs a reminder that the light is still there, even when 2026 makes it hard to see.