10 Acts of Kindness That Teach Us Compassion and Wisdom Always Find You Before Happiness Does in 2026

In 2026, 70% of the world’s population did at least 1 kind thing in the last month, according to CNN’s coverage of the World Happiness Report. Researchers found that simply believing others will be kind to you is a stronger predictor of personal happiness than most major life events. In a world that trains us to look away, these 10 real moments are proof that compassion, empathy and the instinct to show up for a complete stranger are not only still alive in 2026, they are more common than any of us think.