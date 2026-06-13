15 Stories That Remind Us There’s Nothing Quite Like the Pure Love of a Child
Сhildren’s love shows up in small, unscripted moments — the half-eaten sandwich, the favorite teddy bear, the small hand that finds yours when you look sad. These 15 real touching stories are exactly that kind of pure love: the small, sincere gestures from children that quietly remind us what kindness looks like before the world teaches anyone to make it complicated. The most honest love in the world is almost always the kind that hasn’t yet learned to second-guess itself.
- I’m sending my son to my parents’ for the weekend. I entice him however I can each time.
But I got lucky this time — my mom brought a kitten home from work. I inform my boy about it, and his joyful squeal lets the world know that I can peacefully go to the movies with my husband over the weekend. Hooray! The child starts packing his things, and that’s when our very own cat, who’s been living with us for the last 5 years, crosses his path. My son leans down to her, gently pets her, and says, “Margo, remember — you are the most important, the most loved cat in my life! And this kitten means nothing.”
- I was at the preschool with my daughter, getting her enrolled in a class, and we also needed to stop by the child psychologist.
A lovely woman invited us in, and asked me to wait outside the door. I sat there for about half an hour, feeling nervous for some reason, and then they came out. My daughter was cheerful and happy, and the psychologist invited me for a chat.
We talked, and she told me the results were good, very good in fact, and then the woman smiled and said, “You know, your daughter is going to be a wonderful person! I asked her about her 3 most favorite things, and she named Mom, Dad, and Mom with Dad!”
Even though we’re not things, we’re the most valuable and beloved to our little one!
- My son came home from school without the new “Paw Patrol” pencil case we bought just yesterday. Avoiding eye contact, he muttered that Milana from his class had it now because they “traded.”
I was already boiling with anger, but then it turned out that she had given him an ordinary, slightly rusty paperclip in return. I was taken aback: “Son, what were you thinking?! Trading for garbage?!”
And then he explained: “Mom, Milana’s puppy ran away yesterday. She cried all day. And the pencil case has rescue dogs on it, they will protect her! And the paperclip is magical, it will bring luck so her puppy can be found.”
I was moved to tears... A real gentleman is growing up!
Wholesome photo of my oldest niece holding a puppy, this is what pure love looks like.
- Once we were walking to daycare, and I was holding my little one’s hand, giving it a gentle squeeze now and then.
“What are you doing, Dad?”
"It’s a secret sign. It means “I love you.”
I said it and forgot. But today, as we were walking, my little one suddenly said with a hint of hurt: “Dad! I’ve been loving you with my hand for a long, long time, and you haven’t noticed!”
- We were having lunch next to a family, and a little boy persuaded us to join them at their table. On the way back, he was feeding our daughter grapes by hand.
The next day, we were already leaving the beach, and they were just arriving. The boy begged us to wait for 5 minutes, ran off, and returned with a lollipop for her.
The next day, he came in the morning and said, “I’ve decided, I’m getting married. Dad agreed.” We would agree to a husband like this too. They were about 4–5 years old back then.
- I got sick, so I turned on some cartoons for my little daughter so she wouldn’t be bored, and I went to lie down in another room. But my 3-year-old abandoned the cartoons, brought a stool, placed it next to the bed, read me a story, brought me a warm scarf and throat spray, and hugged me, saying, “Get well soon, my dear.”
I’m the happiest mom. I felt instantly better with care like this.
5-year-old’s picture of me and her. This kid has always had my heart.
- Went out with my younger sister to the playground. There, a boy came up to my Mary. He couldn’t take his eyes off her.
When it was time to leave, he approached and whispered to me that he had fallen in love with my little sister, so he’s worried about her and wouldn’t let us go home alone — only with the escort of a man, meaning himself.
The little gentleman kept his word: he escorted us home safe and sound. Though, later our dad had to come out and take him by the hand back to his parents.
- At daycare, a girl comes over, sits next to my son, hugs him, looks me in the eye, and playfully asks, “Do you know that I love your Tim?”
The little one had buzzed my ears off about the best girl in the world, Tammy, so I confidently reply, “Yes, Tammy, I know!” Her eyes instantly fill with tears: “I’m not Tammy! I’m Annie!” — and she runs off. He could have warned me, the young Casanova.
- Years ago, I was babysitting the kids who lived across the street from me. I had Hailey, aged around 6, and her brother, who was a toddler. I was clearing up dinner when a knock sounded on the door and there stood Rory, the kindergarten-aged kid from down the street who absolutely needed his Mom to walk him over so he could tell Hailey how pretty she looked on the bus that day.
My son loves to hug his baby sister. When she cries, he says, “It’s okay, baby girl.”
- My daughter was 6 years old when I gave birth to my second child. From the very first days after we came home from the hospital, my daughter took on about 50% of the care for her little brother.
I didn’t have milk, so we fed the baby with formula, and during the day, our daughter exclusively handled this. She sang songs while putting him to sleep, and changed his diapers.
I never asked her for this help, and more than that, I asked her to take a break from the baby and watch cartoons or play. She declined. My husband and I initially thought, well, she’ll play with him like a new doll and get tired of it.
Now our son is 2 years old, and he and his sister are still inseparable — the older one rushes home from school because “my brother is waiting for me.” I really hope their relationship remains the same
10-20-30years from now.
My granddaughter and grandson are 3 years apart and she adored her little brother, they are now 15 and 12 and they are still really close. They still adore each other ❤️
- My son was 5 years old. I came to pick him up from kindergarten once, and the teacher told him to get ready to go home.
2 girls ran after him. One of them called out to him, “Alex, wait. We’re going to get married.” To which my son replied, “I can’t right now, my mom is here to pick me up.”
- My son (13 years old) went to play in the yard with his 3-year-old cousin. The little girl took her favorite teddy bear on the walk, but they accidentally left it in the sandbox. When they returned, the bear was very dirty and even torn in a few places.
My son came home with the little girl, and while we were at work, he washed, dried with a hairdryer, and then carefully combed and sewed up the teddy bear. The stitching turned out to be almost professional, and I didn’t even know my son could sew.
When I asked him why he didn’t just give the bear to me or my sister, my son replied, “My little cousin was upset. And I didn’t want her to be sad. I love her very much, and I didn’t want to wait when you come back from work.”
Picture of my little girl who just found out the boy from school whom she “loves soooo much,” lives 6 houses down.
- Little Alex comes out of the classroom, leading a blue-eyed little girl, heads toward his mother waiting for him and says:
“This is Maria, she’s going to live with us.”
The mother didn’t miss a beat and replied:
“Maria, did you bring your toothbrush and things from home?”
“No,” the little lady replied shyly.
“Well, you need to go home and get what you need,” the mother concluded the conversation smartly.
The next day it was all forgotten like a bad dream. These are preschool dramas.
- Stood in a flower shop, in front of me was a boy about 8 years old. He asked the seller for a small bouquet. He handed money to the seller, and it turned out he was short a couple of dollars.
The boy thought for a moment and said, “How about I clean the floors for you, and you sell me the bouquet?” The seller smiled, and the entire line chipped in for the young romantic to get his bouquet.
- One time, I came home from preschool and told my mom that I liked a girl from our class and that she liked me too, she even gave me her juice. But there’s a problem — as a sign of our love, she wants a ring with a “diamond,” so Mom, buy one.
Mom suggested a deal: I have to put away my toys and not beg for cartoons before bed for a week, and then she’ll buy the ring. I patiently heard out the list and said, “Mom, maybe we can just give her a necklace for now?”
That’s the simple thing about love when you’re four. There’s no holding back. There’s no waiting for the right moment. Kids just give all of it and they don’t stop to think about whether it’s enough or too much. They just do it.
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