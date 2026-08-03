10 Stories That Teach Us the People Who Love Us Most Always Take Care of Us in Silence

I HAVE BEEN WIDOWED TWICE, I AM VERY FAMILIAR WITH THE FEELINGS THAT ACCOMPANY THAT KIND OF LOSS. I DON'T UNDERSTAND "SHUTTING THEM OUT" AS IT WERE. WHEN A LOVED ONE PASSES, IT IS ABSOLUTELY NOT THE TIME TO "NOT DEAL" WITH IT. YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT YOU ARE LETTING SLIP AWAY. I DON'T LIKE SECRETS, AND AN UNEXPECTED DEATH, SHOULD NOT BE IGNORED, UNTIL THINGS "SETTLE" DOWN. YOU CAN STILL GRIEVE, BUT SOME THINGS CAN'T WAIT, JUST BECAUSE WE ARE GRIEVING. I WISH YOU WELL, AND YOU HAVE MY SYMPATHY. TAKE YOUR KID TO THE SPA TOO. SHE DID LOSE HER DAD.