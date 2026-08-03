15 Real Animal Shelter Moments That Prove Strong Compassion Always Guides Rescue Dogs and Cats Home to Happiness

Oct 2020 26 degrees Fahrenheit. The abandoned Apt complex cat the children named Dead kitty, slept in the rain/snow for several months. She was under weight. She was infested with parasites on her skin, & GI track. She was suffering. Upon returning home. DK entered my home without invite. My Bro was admitted in hospital & gave his okay for the cat to stay. Kiddo was happy the cat had chosen us. I took her to the vet in AM. Received shots, and Rx. $450 & 3 days later a woman & child knocked with claims demanding the now healthy cat was theirs. They keep her out doors and were on a 17 day vacation. I explained to the 6 yr old child how his mommy didn't take care of the kitty, so you no longer get to "own" a cat that had been abandoned 2 yrs prior & left 17 days out side with no food or water...according to Apt FB. The police showed up knocking. They demanded the cat. I refuse entry, because the cat was let out in AM & not in my home. The police left, soon after the cat returned, we moved, & 6 yrs later cat is doing fine. Over weight. Happy. Safe. Fresh water several times daily. Kneading dough on my chest every morning. Snuggles next to my neck her stomach facing up & she asleep snoring. She chose us, who am I to say no.