11 Moments That Quietly Prove Kindness and Compassion Are the Strongest Superpowers

Parents split up in 2007. Dad disappeared, and Mom was no longer able to be the parent we needed. I basically raised my little sister on my own. Our life was in shambles. I was alone, scared, and had no idea how to handle things or maintain a household.

My mom ended up getting remarried about a year later to by far the kindest man I will ever meet. Me and my sibling tried to warn him of the hurricane of a woman my mom was. The train wreck his life would be as a result. But he wouldn’t listen or notice the hints.

They got married, and quickly after, he realized what he had gotten into. I knew he was going to leave.

So I started applying to colleges in a half-hearted attempt, even though I knew I could never go because I couldn’t leave my sister with our mother. I told my stepdad about it.

He looked me in the face and told me, “You’re going to college. You’re going to improve your life and get out of here. I’ll stick around for 4 more years and take care of your sister.”

A man that had no responsibility towards me or my family showed me the greatest act of kindness I’ve ever seen. He was willing to be miserable so that I could have a better life.

I’m graduating in May, and he has stayed true to his word and is still watching after her every day. There are no words to describe how much I respect and love that man.