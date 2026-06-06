12 Moments That Prove Kindness and Compassion Can Build What We Think They’re Breaking

Flying from the East Coast on July 3rd to be with my West Coast family on the 4th of July. My departure gets delayed by summer thunderstorms. Enough that, by the time we finally take off, I know there’s no way I could possibly make my connection. I spent the entire flight with a heavy heart, since I knew I was going to miss spending the holiday with my family.

We land five hours late. Obviously, the plane’s crew is apologetic, but it’s not like there’s anything they could have done. By this point, I’m still upset, but also too exhausted and jet-lagged to do anything other than zombie-shuffle my way over to the customer service counter along with everyone else.

I’m not optimistic. I’m a frequent enough traveler to know how these things work: the delay was for weather reasons, meaning that, unlike a delay due to, say, mechanical issues, the airline doesn’t owe us anything. And I know there are no more flights to my destination for another 12 hours or so. I’ll be sleeping in the airport, and missing the parade and holiday festivities at home.

The line is long. It was a big flight, and a lot of missed connections for them to deal with. By the time I reached the front of the line, it was nearly 5:00 AM, and I was asleep on my feet. I drag myself up to the counter where this customer service agent—a woman in her 50s—is waiting.

She asks, warm and friendly, how she can help. I give a very muddled explanation of my circumstances that basically boils down to “halp plz”, but again, I’m not expecting much beyond getting a new flight booked.

Then—in a moment I remember with intense clarity—she looks down at her computer and says, “Ah! I see here that your flight was delayed due to mechanical issues. I’m so sorry about that! I’d be happy to issue you some vouchers so we can get you some food and a hotel for the night, plus a shuttle to get you there and back.”

I stare at her in astonishment. She stares back, smiling. Both of us knew perfectly well why my flight was delayed. I finally blurt out, “Oh my God, thank you so much.” She proceeds to get everything printed out for me, accompanied by lots of motherly terms of endearment (“baby”, “honey”, etc.).

And I mean, as late as it was for me with my jet-lag, it was still 2:00 AM for her—I wouldn’t have blamed her for just wanting to do the bare minimum for her job and get out of there. But on top of lying to the airline on my behalf, she was just so kind when she didn’t have to be.

I was in my late 20s at the time, but I look young for my age, and I feel like she must’ve looked at me and seen a lost, tired teenager—or maybe I just reminded her of her own kid, and she did what she hoped some kind stranger would’ve done for them.

In the end, I did miss the parade, but made it home in time for fireworks—and got to do so after two meals on the airline’s dime and a solid 8 hours of sleep in a real bed. I’m still so grateful to that woman. I wish I’d thought to write down her name so I could have found some way to contact her and thank her again.

Wherever she is, I hope other people are as good to her as she was to me. And I really hope I can pay her kindness forward someday.