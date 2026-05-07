14 Moments That Remind Us a Stranger’s Empathy Can Save a Life

It was my birthday, and my girlfriend and I were on a bus in the mountains. We’d missed an earlier bus, but my girlfriend was resourceful and determined and found us a later bus, and her resourcefulness and determination nearly killed us both.

This was the rainy season, so the jungle all around us was lush and beautiful, but the hillsides were wet with mud. A few hours into the journey, high up in the mountains, we came to a line of stopped cars. Our bus driver, another determined sort of person, apparently, pulled around the traffic and brought the bus to the front of the line.

There, at a tight turn on a steep uphill grade, a tide of mud had washed out part of the right lane; the mud was still flowing across the road, while a Lao road crew—a dozen or so locals armed only with shovels—was working on clearing it up.

To our right, just past the broken edge, was a steep and enormous drop. Our bus driver hopped out to assess the situation, then re-boarded the bus and signaled that we were going ahead. This seemed like a bad idea.

Our driver fired up the engine, and we roared into the middle of the mudslide, halfway through the turn. Then we lost traction. The wheels were spinning, but we were drifting back and to the right, toward the void.

Everyone on the bus seemed to stand up and gasp simultaneously, and it felt to me that we all looked together at the hill above us to the left to see that more mud was flowing down on us, ready to wash us over the edge. I thought about trying to escape through a window, but we were in the middle of a crowd, and the windows were small and hard to open, and I knew there wouldn’t be time.

Just a few feet from the edge, though, we stopped sliding. I looked out the windows to our right, and there they were: the Lao road crew; all dozen of them, standing between us and the void, pushing us back onto the road with their bare hands.

They were able to push us forward just enough for the bus to finally gain traction and pull out of the mudslide. They saved me, and I’ll always be grateful to them. I wish I knew something about who they were.