20+ Real DIY Beauty Fails That Teach Us Why Some Things Are Best Left to the Pros
Real DIY beauty has one universal truth: it almost never goes the way the tutorial promised. We grab the scissors, we trust the five-minute video, we believe — genuinely believe — that this time the box dye will look exactly like the model on the front. These 20+ real home beauty stories are what actually happens next: the orange hair instead of warm chestnut, the swamp-green henna surprise, the bangs that ended up halfway up the forehead.
But here’s the warm part — almost everyone in these stories ended up laughing. Because a crooked fringe was never really the end of the world. It’s just a good story, and usually a great selfie.
- I decided to dye my hair at home myself to save money. I bought the dye at the store, followed all the instructions: applied it, left it on for 40 minutes, and rinsed it out. I look in the mirror, and instead of a warm chestnut, it’s some kind of intensely orange color, like a carrot from the market.
I started washing it out with shampoo — it wouldn’t budge! I spent an hour and a half in the bathroom, the whole apartment is covered in dye, and now the towels are also orange. I called my friend, and she’s laughing, saying, “Well, now you’re our fireball.”
The next morning I went to work in a hat. Everyone asks, “Why are you wearing a hat?” I had to explain, and now the whole department calls me “Carrot.”
But you know what? Even I find it funny now: I took pictures of myself in the mirror and was laughing out loud. Never again will I skimp on the salon, I swear!
I wanted to make myself heatless curls. Became Copernicus reincarnation.
- So, I decided to dye my hair, but to avoid damaging it too much, I chose to use henna. I bought it in the “chocolate” color. I decided to follow the instructions to the letter: applied the henna to my hair, waited exactly 30 minutes, and thoroughly rinsed it with water (as instructed, without shampoo). I did this late in the evening and went to bed after the whole procedure.
But when I woke up in the morning and saw my hair in the daylight, I was stunned: it was green! And not a nice green, but a swampy, puzzling greenish-yellow color. That’s how you can trust these instructions after something like this. Fortunately, after washing my hair with shampoo, the color washed out.
I made the genius decision to cut my own hair because I thought I couldn’t be that bad. I was very much humbled by this experience.
I tried giving myself a haircut.
- I don’t have any petty arguments with my boyfriend over the color of my new manicure. It’s simple: he does my manicure himself and knows more about my nails than I do. I didn’t even realize how it happened.
One day, I bought everything needed for a manicure, started doing it, but I wasn’t really good at it, so I abandoned it. But my boyfriend, not wanting the money to go to waste, decided to learn how to do it himself.
I just had my nails done myself so I realized, I do not have the talent.
Honestly, for a first attempt, this isn't that bad. Trim your cuticles and buff your nails before applying. Getting even coverage is just a matter of practice.
- I decided to save some money on a makeup artist and did my own wedding makeup. In the mirror, I was a goddess, more stunning than a top model: perfect eyeliner and contouring!
After the wedding, the photographer messaged me, “We have a problem.” I opened the photos and my eyes went wide: my face was shining like I was a ghost from the Victorian era, while my neck was way too tan.
It turns out the powder contained light-reflecting particles that created this effect under the camera flashes. And I only applied foundation to my neck, which resulted in that stark contrast.
Decided to shave off my eyebrows. Now I’m just having fun with them.
- I recently went blonde, fulfilling a long-standing dream. Transitioning from a dark color took me nearly a year: I toned, dyed, and finally achieved the desired shade. At the salon, I immediately bought care products: purple shampoo and different masks to keep my hair from yellowing.
A few days later, I applied the shampoo, planning to leave it on briefly and then rinse it out. But then my mom called — she had an emergency, urgently needing my help. I got distracted and ended up on the call with her for about 10 minutes. Then it hit me that I needed to rinse it out!
Long story short, I left it on too long: my blonde hair turned purple. I tried to wash it out, but the pigment was too deeply ingrained. I look like a teenager who clumsily dyed their hair with the cheapest colored dye.
I tried to cut my own hair.
Never again will I cut my own hair.
If it was 1982 and you were in an all-girl rock band, this would be just fine...
- I’ve been getting my hair cut by the same hairdresser for 7 years. But then my stylist went on vacation, and I missed an appointment. In 2 days, I had to go to a friend’s wedding, and my haircut was in terrible shape. But aren’t we living in the Internet age? So, I decided to find a tutorial.
At the moment when I had scissors in hand and had already cut off a huge chunk of hair, I accidentally confused the direction of the tool in the next “snip” and ended up with short bangs that didn’t cover my forehead but only reached halfway...
Instead of getting really upset (and I was close to it), I decided to embrace the new look and even took a selfie to share this funny story with friends. I had a great time at the wedding: many even said that these bangs were strange, but they suited me!
When you didn’t practice the makeup for your costume beforehand
- I never thought that the phrase “Well, what could go wrong?” would become the beginning of such an adventure. It all started with an ordinary idea — to dye my hair a new color. I saw an interesting color with a slight green tint (very slight).
“What could go wrong?” I thought, applying the mixture to my head. An hour later, I stood in front of the mirror with green hair. Not a noble emerald, not a stylish cool shade, but an actual swamp on my head. I couldn’t wash it out, and recoloring didn’t work either.
The next day, my coworkers were discussing new trends at the table, while I sat in the corner trying to blend in with the office plant.
Many cleaning or dying products come with a warning label: "Test in an inconspicuous area before applying." Always sound advice.
Tried to give myself a haircut, Mom tried to fix it.
- My sister has naturally curly hair. Once, when I was about 14 and she was 10, she asked me to cut her bangs. Well, I was pretty experienced by then, having cut my own hair many times — surely I could help my sister, right?
I wetted her hair, combed it out, stretched the bangs with my left hand, and cut them at eyebrow level (just like I did for myself). But I overlooked one thing: once her hair dried, it curled up and bounced back to the hairline on her forehead.
The result was a voluminous mane of hair with practically a bald spot at the front. My sister was upset and got mad at me. Ever since then, I vowed not to cut anyone’s hair and refused for several years until my mom convinced me to trim her hair.
She asked me to cut it “shoulder-length,” which I happily did. It turned out she meant “shoulder blades length,” which is mid-back. But I was even worse at reading minds than at cutting hair...
I had bangs and decided I didn’t want them anymore. Which obviously just means cutting them off.
- My mom once found a trick online for cutting bangs: tie the hair with an elastic band at the desired length and cut. She asked me to do it. In the end, the bangs on the sides turned out okay, but in the middle of the forehead — three-fourths of an inch.
How I didn’t notice that it would turn out like that, I don’t know. It was summer, and Mom had to wear hats all the time. The takeaway: don’t follow Internet tricks and don’t ask children to cut your hair!
Decided to make a beautiful hair style — expectation vs reality
French braids are incredibly hard--even professional stylists often take three or four attempts to get them that straight and even. Trying to do them yourself in the mirror is virtually impossible.
- Today I finally realized there’s a reason you hire a professional for everything. When my pipe was clogged, I called a plumber; when the house got super dirty, I hired a cleaning service. But for some reason, when I broke a nail, I decided I could handle it myself after watching various videos online.
I bought nail gel, a lamp, and started fixing my nail. The gel kept running everywhere — I either put on way too much or not enough. I could barely remove all the layers because I didn’t have a drill bit for removal. 2 hours later, I was left not only with a broken nail — now crooked from my attempts to remove the gel — but also completely frazzled.
I made an appointment with a nail technician and breathed a sigh of relief. It’s so great that there’s a professional for every job, and you don’t have to come up with what to do on your own.
That’s the quiet joy of a home beauty experiment gone sideways. Nobody actually got hurt. The hair grows back. The dye fades. The bangs eventually reach your eyebrows again. And what you’re left with — once the initial horror wears off — is a genuinely good story and a photo you’ll laugh at for years.
But not all DIY projects end in failure; some turn into masterpieces: 18 DIY Projects That Started as Simple Ideas and Ended Up Extraordinary