12 Acts of Kindness That Remind Us Compassion Is Still Holding Humanity Together

I forgot my wallet after eating out with my 2 kids. I panicked, but the waitress smiled and told me not to worry. Next day, I went to repay her. The owner said she’d been fired. I thought it was because of me. But he showed me the CCTV.

Turns out, this woman had been quietly letting a young single mother and her baby stay in the storage room after closing. For three months, she would lock up last, sneak them in, bring leftover food, and set up a small makeshift bed behind the supply shelves. She even brought blankets and diapers from her own money.

The owner found out yesterday evening and fired her on the spot. But when he showed me the footage, I didn’t see a rule-breaker — I saw a hero trying to make the world a little bit better.

I asked him to watch it again. Really watch it. He went quiet.

I tracked Diane down the next day. She wasn’t ashamed. She said, “My mother was a young single mom too. I know how hard it can get. That girl had nothing. I had a key and an empty room. What was I supposed to do?”

I helped her find the young mother a spot at a local shelter, and I went back to the owner with a simple question — “Is this really the person you want to lose?” He hired her back the following week.

My kids still ask to go to that restaurant. They don’t remember the food. They remember Diane.