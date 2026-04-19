12 Times Children’s Compassion Taught Adults a Lesson in Empathy

My 8-year-old asked me why our neighbor always ate lunch alone on his porch. I said some people just prefer the quiet. She accepted that and went back inside. The next day, I watched her walk over with her own sandwich, sit down next to him without asking, and eat in silence beside him like it was the most normal thing in the world. He didn’t say much. Neither did she. She did it every day for two weeks. One afternoon, he came to our door holding a small wooden bluebird he’d carved by hand. He asked if he could give it to her. His voice was unsteady when he said, “She’s the first person who’s sat with me since my wife passed.”