11 Colleagues Who Chose Kindness Over Competition
People
6 hours ago
In every workplace, small gestures can have a huge impact. From covering shifts for a struggling coworker to quietly supporting a team member through personal crises, these real stories show how acts of kindness, empathy, and teamwork transform offices. Discover moments that inspire gratitude and prove that everyday kindness makes work more human.
- I work at a small family-owned print shop Linda started about 30 years ago. I’ve always been the one doing the boring stuff—ordering paper, fixing jammed copiers, closing up—while my coworker Tyler handled the flashy client meetings and presentations.
When Linda retired, she called us into her office and split things up. Tyler got “Director of Client Relations,” handling marketing and big accounts. I got "Operations Manager“—staff schedules, suppliers, budgets, all the behind-the-scenes stuff.
Tyler literally smirked and said, “Well... guess someone has to keep the lights on while I bring in the real money.” I just kind of nodded.
Then the contracts arrived. Mine says Tyler reports to me. And the salary... yeah, way higher than I expected.
I actually called Linda thinking it was a mistake. She laughed and said she’d always trusted my quiet work ethic with the whole business.
And honestly? Tyler can be cocky, but he’s great with clients. I fully plan to treat him well.
- My coworker Matt called me on a Sunday night basically begging me to finish a project for him that had to be submitted first thing Monday morning. He said he had to rush to the hospital because his mom had taken a bad turn.
Matt’s life had already been kind of a mess lately—rough divorce, custody stuff with his kids, barely sleeping, constantly stressed—so I reluctantly said okay. Ended up finishing the whole thing around 4am. But then he didn’t show up all week.
I finally walked over to his cubicle and found a sticky note on his monitor: “I can’t keep pretending I’m okay. I’m just going to stop showing up. I bet nobody even notices anyway.”
That hit me hard standing there. I didn’t tell the boss. Didn’t tell HR. I called a therapist and set up some sessions for him.
About a month later there’s a knock on my door. Matt’s standing there, looking steadier but clearly holding back tears. He says, “I’ve got a long way to go, but those sessions you set up... they helped me get my head above water.”
These days he’s working a flexible job that fits around caring for his mom. He’s still in therapy—paying for it himself now—and things with his kids are slowly improving. Honestly, it made me realize something: sometimes the most important thing you do for a coworker isn’t work at all.
- A while back our company was struggling—missed targets, everyone stressed, that kind of thing. Then my boss just quit. No handover, nothing. She basically left us a giant pile of problems and, worse, her deputy Brayden taking over.
Brayden immediately decided I was the problem. He’d say stuff like, “You know she couldn’t stand your work, right? Half the time she was in tears dealing with your mistakes.” Yeah. Great atmosphere.
One afternoon, a contractor fixing the HVAC was up on a ladder nearby and heard Brayden going off at me again.
The guy climbs down, towers over Brayden, and goes, “Buddy, I’ve worked in a lot of buildings and I’ve seen a lot of managers. Blaming one employee for everything and talking to them like that? That’s not leadership. That’s insecurity. Maybe try fixing the problems instead of throwing your weight around.”
Brayden turned red, stammered something, then went back into his office. He’s been pretty quiet since then.
- A few months ago at work, my coworker Derek got the big flashy reward at the annual meeting—Employee of the Year, $10,000 bonus, whole speech. I got... a little engraved desk clock. That’s it. Derek actually smirked and said, “Guess the company knows who the real talent is.”
Yeah, that one stung. I didn’t say anything, just went home and put the clock on my bookshelf anyway. I liked the job, and I figured, whatever, at least it meant something.
Then one morning, I walked into the office and found Derek ransacking my cubicle. “Where is it?” he screamed at me. “Where’s the clock? I know you’ve hidden it!”
I stared at him for a second. “Get out of my cubicle before I call HR,” I said firmly. He hesitated, glaring, then stormed off.
That evening, curious why Derek suddenly cared so much about the clock, I took a closer look at it. As I dusted it off, I noticed the back panel slided open. Inside was a note from the boss and a voucher for a paid professional certification... plus a big bonus.
The note said she’d hidden it to see who valued recognition quietly. Now, whenever I doubt myself, I read it again.
- I’ve covered a lot for my team over the years—worked late so others could make school pickups, swapped shifts, taken crappy weekend duty, all that. Never really complained.
Then my mom got scheduled for a pretty serious surgery, and I asked my manager if I could take a few days off to be with her. Totally reasonable, I thought. He just sighed and said, “Everyone’s got family stuff. Business still has to come first.” I went home and basically ugly-cried for an hour.
The next week I walked into the break room and just froze. The shift board was covered in sticky notes—coworkers had swapped and covered my shifts so I could go. My coworker Maya came in behind me, squeezed my shoulder, and said, “Go be with your mom. We’ve got this.”
- I had this coworker, Jake, who always had some excuse when we went out after work. “Forgot my wallet,” “Card’s acting weird,” “I’ll get the next one.” I kept covering for him because whatever, but after a while I realized it added up to like $600.
Then he got promoted to a supervisor role. I asked if there might be any openings on his new team. He literally laughed and said, “Honestly, they’re looking for people who actually have initiative.” Cool.
The next week the company announced layoffs and I got cut. It sucked... until people heard. Half the office started sharing my résumé around. One client even offered me a job.
Now I’m working somewhere better, and Jake’s still stuck there explaining why half the team can’t stand him.
- So, I’m the manager at a small software company, and a while back I set up this “friendly competition” between two employees—Sarah and Mike—both going for the same team lead promotion. I didn’t tell them the real metrics I cared about, just let them assume it was all about raw numbers.
Mike went all out, stepping on toes, cutting corners, whatever maximized short-term revenue. When he presented his numbers, he smirked at Sarah and said, “Looks like someone’s too busy being nice to actually make real money.” Ouch.
Sarah made less money but focused on supporting the team, keeping morale up, and being genuinely kind. In the end, she got the promotion. Mike got a bonus for the numbers he crushed—well-earned—but Sarah’s approach would benefit the company more long-term.
- My business partner Dan and I started a small graphic design studio about 12 years ago. Normal ups and downs, but a few months ago we had a huge fight about expanding.
I snapped, “You’re going to run this place into the ground with your ego.” He fired back, “At least I care about it more than you coasting.” Yeah... not great. We basically stopped talking.
The other day I went to his place to try and fix things, and the neighbor told me he had moved. Gave me the new address. I showed up and it was this tiny studio with basically just a futon. Dan finally broke down and admitted that a couple years ago he messed up a big client job that cost us a ton.
Instead of telling me, he sold his place and quietly put the money into the business to cover it. He said he couldn’t stand the thought of letting his best friend down.
That really hit me. I told him to forget business for now and suggested we take a weekend fishing trip like we used to before the company existed. Just the two of us, out by the lake, clearing the air.
- So, I’m a single mom, right? I had to leave work early AGAIN for my kid’s school meeting. Classic. And of course, my childless coworker, let’s call her “Karen” for fun, looked at me and went, “Must be nice having a kid as an excuse.” Ugh, ok.
Fast forward a month, I was in the office bathroom and I found Karen there, crying like a tiny mess. It turned out she was pregnant. My eyes literally stung from seeing her so upset. She told me she wasn’t with the guy who’s probably the dad—just a short fling. And, like, she apologized for being a jerk before.
So I hugged her (awkward but sincere) and told her she can come to me anytime for advice or support. I also said, if she does become a mom, I got her back at work. Weird, full-circle kind of moment, but yeah.
- My cousin lost her job after a huge argument with her boss—classic drama. I was like, “Hey, wanna come work at my tiny coffee shop?” and she said yes.
Literally everyone else in the family freaked out. They were like, “Are you insane? She’s a loose cannon and a total time-waster. You’re just setting yourself up for disaster letting her in here.” Oof.
Anyway, she turned out... fine. Nothing amazing, but solid and reliable enough.
Fast forward a couple years, and she strolled into the shop one morning like nothing and said she was quitting. I was like, wait, what? Apparently she’d been investing every spare cent into a friend’s start-up, and now it had exploded. She could basically chill for a while and figure out life.
But then she drops the kicker: as a thank-you for giving her a shot when no one else would, she’s giving me a slice of her start-up shares. I... can’t even.
- A few years ago I was having the worst day—client calls piling up, printer jammed, coffee spilled everywhere—and I totally lost it on this young guy in my office. He accidentally deleted a week’s worth of reports, and I yelled, “You’re useless, I don’t know why I even hired you!” and fired him on the spot.
Fast forward to last week, big meeting with a partner firm I was hoping would be huge, and guess who’s on the other team? Him. I thought the deal was toast.
Nope. He actually treated me to lunch afterward, forgave me, and said getting fired led him to a way better job.
These stories prove that even small gestures can ripple through a workplace, boosting morale, fostering teamwork, and inspiring empathy. Acts of kindness create lasting bonds and spark gratitude in unexpected ways. Check out another collection of uplifting workplace moments, and see how everyday compassion can change everything.
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