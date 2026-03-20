10 Workplace Moments When Kindness and Empathy Changed Someone’s Day

I used to work as security in the courts and I was always made funny of because I had no girlfriend no car the way I looked I made quite a few enemies after complaining to managers.

Until I had been off work for 6 months due to a serious injury not in work and my mother passed away so when I returned to work everyone was so nice except one person who bullied me because I had come out as gay he was reported by colleagues which I didn't know about and was sacked and the management asked if I needed support