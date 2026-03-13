Husbands should realize that having a kid is not easy and stress definitely can hit a woman after that. Please be more compassionate.
10 Harsh Parenting Situations That Brought Out the Best in People
Nobody posts the 2am breakdowns or the meals eaten cold standing over the sink. Parenting is sold as the greatest joy of your life, and it is. But it’s also the hardest thing most people will ever survive. These parents skipped the filter and told the truth about what raising kids actually looks like behind closed doors.
- My parents didn’t have many hardships growing up, but my Grammy, who passed away a little over a month ago, grew up in a very poor area of Cleveland in the 1940s. They could barely afford to eat, so at Christmas, they never had a Christmas tree.
After Christmas was over and everyone was putting their trees out to be picked up by the garbage truck, my Grammy and her brother and sister would find one of the used ones outside and bring it into their house so they could have a tree for just a few days.
It would be dying, but they would decorate it anyway. It breaks my heart that they didn’t even have the little things that make childhood magical.
- My sister and I both had babies the same year. She had her mom, her husband’s mom, a village. I had nobody nearby and a husband who traveled for work every week. I never complained. I just got on with it.
Last Christmas she told the family I “made parenting look easy.” I laughed. Later that night I sat in my car in the driveway for 25 minutes before I could make myself go back inside. Not because I was unhappy. Just because it was the first time I’d been alone all day.
- I once made my kids breakfast, packed two lunches, found a missing shoe, broke up a fight over a crayon, answered four work emails, and diffused a full meltdown before 7:45am. I got to work and my colleague said “must be nice working part time.”
I work four days a week. I smiled. I’ve learned that some people aren’t worth the oxygen it takes to correct them. But I think about it every single day.
- This might sound stupid, as nothing ACTUALLY happened, but it was the scariest thing I have experienced in my short time as a parent. My son is only a few months old. The other day he was lounging in his swing with his head facing away from me.
I assumed he was napping, as he hadn’t made a peep in fifteen minutes or so. I moved to the other side of the room for some reason and glanced at his face, and his eyes were wide open, unmoving, and looked glassy. In that split second I thought he was dead, and my heart tried to leap out of my throat.
It was only for a split second, though, because as I went to lunge towards him, his eyes moved to focus on me and he smiled. He must have just zoned out. I felt so silly afterwards, but it was a very frightening moment for me.
- I used to be the woman who had it together. Promoted twice before 30. Never late. Never overwhelmed. Then I had a baby and last Tuesday I stood in the supermarket for 11 minutes trying to remember what I came for, holding a box of crackers and someone else’s shopping basket.
A teenager had to tap me on the shoulder asking “Ma’am, are you ok?” I said I was just tired. I’ve been saying that for three years.
- My wife and I decided that instead of getting toys for all of our nieces and nephews, we’d take them to the aquarium on a family field trip. Bad idea...including our two kids we took a total of 7 kids by ourselves: ages 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8.
The aquarium couldn’t have been more crowded. The entire time we were panicked because there seemed to always be only 5 of 6 kids within our sight. It was like herding cats. Most of the time, the “missing kid” would only be out of sight for 5 or 10 seconds, but you felt it in your gut every time.
No amount of “you really scared me, stay within my sight,” ever improved their behavior to stay with us. Eventually, like a foreshadowed movie, we lost one of them, a 4-year-old niece, for about 15 minutes. It felt like a week. We eventually found her, gathered all the kids up, and just left.
We found an enclosed area where they had some stuff to climb, it wasn’t crowded, and we could watch them the whole time, and managed to kill the last 90 minutes there. The oldest of the group kept begging to let them play hide and seek. Are you kidding me? No way!
My husband sleeps through every night feeding. Every single one. I stopped waking him up after the third week because the argument cost me more sleep than just getting up alone.
Last month he told his friends he’s “hands on” with our baby. I smiled. I’ve started keeping a note on my phone. Date, time, and what I handled alone. I don’t know why I’m keeping it. I just know I am.
- When I was in labor with my daughter, the midwife was negligent and I was alone for over half an hour screaming for help, unable to get off the bed after an epidural, hearing her heartrate drop to less than 2/3 of what it should have been.
She is fine, three years old, and last weekend I lost her for about ten minutes in a soft play centre and the kids I thought she was with came casually wandering up to the table.
I crawled my pregnant self through a multi-level kids’ maze looking for her and eventually found her back at the table with my friend, where she had arrived about 20 seconds after I vanished into the maze.
I’m really not sure which was scarier.
- My wife begged for kids. We had twins. She barely holds them. I do everything. I snapped, “You wanted them, not me!” She went quiet.
That night I found her phone open on the counter. I wish I never looked at it. My blood run cold when I found out it was open on a text thread with her sister.
The last message said, “He told me I wanted them, not him. Maybe he’s right. Maybe I ruined his life.” Her sister replied, “Have you told him about the diagnosis?” She never responded.
I scrolled up. 6 weeks of messages I never knew about. She’d been diagnosed with postpartum depression the same week I started keeping score of who does more. Her doctor told her she needed medication. She refused because the side effects included drowsiness and she said, “I can’t be more useless than I already am.”
Her sister begged her to tell me. Every time she wrote back the same thing: “He already thinks I’m a bad mother. If I tell him it’s medical, he’ll think I’m making excuses.” I put the phone down.
Every night I’d been counting bottles and diaper changes like a scoreboard while she was quietly falling apart and hiding it because she thought I’d use it against her. I walked upstairs. She was sitting in the nursery in the dark. Not sleeping. Just sitting next to their cribs.
I said, “I read your messages. I’m sorry.” She said, “I sit here every night. I just can’t pick them up. My arms won’t move.” We called her doctor the next morning. Together.
- I gave up my job to raise our kids. My husband promised he’d provide. We agreed on it together. Or so I thought.
Last month, during a fight, he snapped, “You trapped me with these kids.” I wanted to scream but I didn’t. I felt too guilty. I’m completely dependent on his income. I swallowed it and moved on.
Then last night, his phone lit up while he was in the shower. I glanced at it. His mom. I shouldn’t have scrolled. But I did.
I went cold when I discovered he’d been secretly transferring money into a separate account for over a year. I kept scrolling. Texts to his mom saying he’s “planning an exit.” That he’s “documenting everything” to prove I’m an “unfit mother” so he can take the kids and leave me with nothing.
I’m still in this house. He doesn’t know I saw any of it. I screenshot everything and sent it to my sister.
I have no job. No income of my own. No recent work history. I gave up everything for this family and he’s been building a case against me behind my back.
Parenting doesn’t come with a manual, a warning label, or nearly enough sleep. What it does come with is the kind of love that keeps you going even on the days you have nothing left. If any of these stories made you feel seen, share this with a parent who needs to hear they’re not alone.
If you want to read more stories about parenting, you might enjoy this article: I Lost My Job After Maternity Leave to My Replacement, They Didn’t Expect My Revenge
What was the moment you realized parenting was nothing like you imagined and how did you survive it?