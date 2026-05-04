12 Moments That Prove Kindness and Respect Are the True Mark of Leadership in 2026

My daughter passed away at 4am on a Monday. By 10am my boss texted, “Come in now.”

I arrived red-eyed and barely holding it together, and he looked across his desk and said, “I need your head here. Not at a graveside. Can you do that or not?” I didn’t answer properly, I just nodded because I didn’t know what else to do.

Two weeks later he called everyone into his office, but this time he wasn’t sitting like he usually did, he was crying badly. He said, “My son died 5 years ago, and I thought pushing through was strength, not damage. I’m so sorry!” His voice broke in a way I didn’t expect from him.

After that, he quietly changed our company policy to guarantee paid bereavement leave without questions or approval chains, and later checked in on me without asking for anything work-related at all.