14 Real Delivery Moments That Quietly Prove Kindness and Laughter Still Show Up in the Smallest Places
There’s a quiet kindness most people miss about delivery work. You see the driver for thirty seconds at your door, you tip or you don’t, and you close the door. But behind every package on a stoop is a real person. These 18 real moments are about exactly that — a quiet reminder that delivery work is mostly about the people on both sides of the doorbell, and how often kindness travels in both directions.
- I used to be a manager, but now I work in delivery. It’s tough, of course — I don’t even look clients in the eye.
One evening, I was delivering an order. An elderly woman opened the door, looked at me, and said, “Just a second.” She left and suddenly returned with a plastic container. She said, “I cook too much every evening. Please take this. You’ve been on your feet all day.”
I took it. Sat in the car. Opened the container in the parking lot — there was buckwheat with a cutlet, just like my mom used to make.
When I happened to deliver to her again, she warmly said, “My son also worked as a courier, and he felt embarrassed too for the first 2 years. And now he has his own logistics company.” I haven’t started a company yet, but I stopped hiding my eyes.
- I’m a courier. One day, I was sitting outside a store eating fried rice that I had bought there. A girl walked by and wished me a lovely evening and a good meal. I heartily wished her good health in return.
About 5 minutes later, the girl comes out of the store and suddenly hands me a $100 bill. I was over the moon!
- I forgot to bring a charger to work, and no one at work had a compatible one. I decided to order a new one with delivery from the nearest store. I’m waiting, and the courier texts that he’s running late. I tracked him on the map and went to meet him.
And then I almost gasped: the courier was the cutest guy with a bag bigger than he was. I thanked him, and he asked for a hug! I’m in love. I even felt sorry for burdening the poor guy.
Flatbed truck delivery of flower arrangement
- We enter the elevator: me, a courier, and some old man. The old man immediately started grumbling at the delivery guy, “So what, it’s cheaper to order groceries now?” The courier stays quiet. And then I say, “It’s convenient! No need to carry heavy stuff yourself!”
The old man grumbles, saying we’re getting lazy. And then I retort, “Lazy, yes! That’s why you didn’t walk upstairs but took the elevator?”
- A delivery guy brought my order and told me this story. He was riding the elevator with my neighbor.
The neighbor: “Are you delivering food?” The courier: “I’m delivering whatever was ordered.” The neighbor asked to take a look — just in case there’s something he might want.
The courier said, astonished, “It’s someone else’s order!” And the neighbor replied, “Well, I’ll pay for it!”
My sister puts out water and snacks for couriers. I’m like, “Sis, can we add some healthier options?” But still, I love the gesture.
- I’m waiting for a package. The courier calls me and says, “I’m at your entrance, but there’s a dog looking at me kind of weird. Could you come down, please?”
I go down and see that it’s a Chihuahua in a pink sweater! But then I understood why he got scared. The gaze of this small dog was genuinely overwhelmingly intense.
- I used to work as a courier in my youth. I knock, and a very beautiful woman about 30 years old opens the door. She says, “Well, come on in.” I’m completely captivated.
She takes a pen and signs the invoice. While writing, she quietly asks, “Would you like some tea or coffee?” And then, after a few seconds, I suddenly hear a male voice from the kitchen, “Thanks, I already poured myself some milk!”
So, I left that building, not fully aware of myself, but with a feeling of big disappointment...
- The courier calls me — is it convenient to receive the order today? I say, “Yes, bring it.” And he happily replies, “Thank you, so today we’ll deliver the order: a laptop and a birdhouse.” I ask again. Really, a birdhouse.
He hesitates, apparently looking at the invoice, and says, “It says here: ‘Wooden birdhouse with a logo.’ Probably a promotional gift!” I say, “Alright, bring it!”
Delivery service in Venice
- Yesterday, I placed an order for baby food for my daughter from a children’s store. I scheduled the delivery for the time she usually sleeps. I put her to bed and waited. The time was almost up and nobody called. I hovered by the door, ready to open it quickly before the doorbell rang.
And then there was a knock on the door. I opened it, and the delivery girl handed me the order and said, “I didn’t want to ring, just in case the baby was sleeping.” Honestly, it was so touching. Thanks to such attentive and understanding couriers.
My whole life, I’ve wanted to save a kitten from the side of the highway. Yesterday, that dream finally came true.
- Today, I had a real test of character. The courier brought a massive bag of expensive ice cream instead of my package — at least 20 servings, no less. And I returned it, even though I could have just played dumb. Then my eggs and tomatoes were delivered. I’m a rock.
- The grocery delivery guy spotted my pup behind me and was thrilled to see that it was an Aussie. He shared that he also has an Australian Shepherd and even showed me some photos.
My dog-loving heart melted. My dog was also delighted to meet him because usually delivery people shy away from him. But this time he got petted and admired.
- I ordered 2 different deliveries. Got a notification for the first one — “Delivered.” I figured the courier probably marked it in advance. Then the second courier calls.
He says he’s at the location, but for some reason, only the entrance and house number are indicated, along with a note to “leave at the door.” I gave him my apartment number, and he suddenly says, “There’s a package here near the entrance. It’s yours. Should I pick it up?”
Turns out the package had been sitting by the entrance door for over an hour!
Today I got a tip like this.
- My husband often orders pizza home, mostly on weekends to delight the children. He also loves to give delivery drivers an extra task, like drawing a bear, smiley faces, or flowers on the box. And the pizza boxes have always arrived without drawings on them.
Last weekend, my husband was even disappointed because of this, so I decided to cheer him up a bit. I drew a sun on the box myself while he wasn’t looking. I haven’t seen my husband this happy in a while; he was smiling and kept repeating, “Humanity is not lost yet!”
- A courier calls me and asks for directions. I explain:
“Next there’s a bridge over the river, you go over the bridge...”
He asks:
“And where’s the river at this time? On the left? On the right?”
“Below!”
“Alright, got it...”
“Then you cross to the other side, go down to the embankment...”
“Do I go all the way to the end of the bridge? Or should I turn earlier?”
Behind every package on your doorstep is a real person who has been on their feet for hours. These stories show that most customers are good people. Most days there’s at least one moment that makes the route worth it. And every once in a while, someone opens their door with a container of warm food. That’s not a tip. That’s the part of the job nobody puts in the manual.
Read next: 15+ Stories That Prove a Courier’s Work Can Be Funnier Than a Comedy Movie
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