12 Moments of Kindness and Compassion That Saved the Day

I don't think what you did, intruding in your stepson's privacy was the right way to handle the situation, maybe you should have tried speaking to his father instead? Or even speaking to your stepson and try and interact with him and see if he will open up to you? I would have serious trust issues if you went through my journal especially if you hadn't even tried to talk to me about anything first! I think you would feel the same way and so would your daughter! What if it was your husband who went through your daughter's journal? Wouldn't that have made you angry if he hadn't even tried to speak to you about it first?! I think it would have. I know that I would be angry on my child's behalf for violating their privacy! We're talking 14 and 16 years old and just a feeling of discomfort. Nothing had ever happened, he had apparently never done anything wrong other than being socially awkward and as far I am aware that is not yet a crime! I'm glad things worked out, or so it seems but I'd be mad as hell! Both as the child and as the parent! I agree that discussing things was a good idea but maybe you should have tried that first instead of violating his privacy.