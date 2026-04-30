Can't you lock your gate and stop him from coming round. You could report her for negligence, what if he came round one day whilst you were out and fell in and drowned
I Refused to Watch My Neighbor’s Kid Who Can’t Swim
Neighbor situations around childcare and parenting near a pool often blur boundaries, where kindness is shown successfully but expectations quietly grow. These dynamics highlight how informal help with children can shift into ongoing responsibility without clear agreement.
Letter from Janny:
Hello Bright Side,
So we bought a house with a pool. Nice place, quiet neighborhood.
Right after moving in, our neighbors started sending their son over alone. No warning, no asking. Just, he’d show up. He’s afraid of water, like really hesitant around the pool. I asked his mom if she could teach him or at least supervise him, and she literally laughed and said, “He’ll learn naturally.”
So I ended up kind of watching him whenever he was over. Not officially babysitting, just, I didn’t feel comfortable ignoring a kid around a pool. I became his unpaid “lifeguard” basically.
The boy kept coming back alone.
One day I’m in the kitchen, hear a splash, run outside expecting something bad, and it’s just a doll floating in the pool. The kid is standing there completely calm, watching it. He says, “I wanted to see if it would sink.” Then adds, “She said things go away if they go under.”
I was honestly relieved but also weirded out. I ended up explaining how floating works, trying to keep it normal, and he actually listened closely.
If a neighbor kept assuming your time and attention, how long until you’d feel okay speaking up?
But after that I started noticing a pattern, like these visits weren’t random anymore. It slowly became assumed I’d just be around watching him. No one ever asked, it just became a thing.
Then a week later his mom comes over, same casual vibe, and says, “He had such a good time. You’re really good with him.” Then immediately: “Maybe you can help him learn to ride a bike next. He’s a bit nervous, but you seem to have a way with him.”
Not even a question. More like a plan already made.
And I just stood there realizing I somehow became the default person for her son’s milestones without ever agreeing to it. The kid now just kind of expects me to step in too.
So yeah, am I a bad guy for wanting to shut this down before it keeps escalating, or is this just normal “neighbor helping neighbor” stuff? Or am I overreacting? But it kinda feel like obligation now, I’m not a fan of my neighbors’ attitude as well!
Thanks,
Janny
Thank you for sharing your story with us, Janny! We appreciate you opening up, and we hope some of this gives you a bit more clarity on your next steps.
One thing I don't understand--almost everyplace in the US requires you to have a lockable fence around your pool. So how does this kid just keep wandering over, forcing you into a role of a lifeguard? Beyond that, it's kind of your own fault for being spineless and not telling your neighbor--firmly--to raise her own child. I realize you were trying to be kind, but I hope you see now that this woman was abusing your good nature and unfortunately at this point the only way to fix things will be a hard break--you will need to tell her in no uncertain terms that you will no longer act as an unpaid caregiver or a surrogate parent, and that he needs to stay off your property unless invited.
- Don’t let ‘nice neighbor’ turn into a job you never applied for — Listen, we get it, you don’t want to be the villain in the street drama. But there’s a huge difference between being friendly and being assigned a role.
If something starts feeling like a responsibility instead of a choice, that’s your cue. You don’t need a big speech. Just start saying things like, “I won’t be able to keep an eye on him this time,” and repeat it calmly. People adjust faster than you think when you stop automatically filling the gap.
- Stop accepting implied agreements like they’re real agreements — What’s happening here is sneaky: no one actually asked you directly, so it feels like you can’t refuse. But you totally can.
Next time the kid shows up, don’t default to supervision mode. Even just stepping inside and closing the door breaks the pattern. It feels awkward for like... two days. Then suddenly everyone understands the new normal.
- It’s okay if they’re disappointed, seriously — This is the part people mess up. You’re not doing anything wrong if your neighbor is annoyed or their kid is confused at first.
That discomfort doesn’t mean you made a bad choice, it just means the dynamic is changing. And honestly? It needs to.
These situations often improve when boundaries are communicated clearly and kindness is balanced with honesty. With mutual understanding, neighbor relationships and childcare expectations can remain respectful, light, and sustainable for everyone involved.
Read next: 12 Moments That Teach Us Kindness and Humanity Don’t Wait for an Invitation
Have you ever helped a neighbor “just once” and then watched it slowly become more than you agreed to?