I Refused to Watch My Neighbor’s Kid Who Can’t Swim

Hello Bright Side,

So we bought a house with a pool. Nice place, quiet neighborhood.

Right after moving in, our neighbors started sending their son over alone. No warning, no asking. Just, he’d show up. He’s afraid of water, like really hesitant around the pool. I asked his mom if she could teach him or at least supervise him, and she literally laughed and said, “He’ll learn naturally.”

So I ended up kind of watching him whenever he was over. Not officially babysitting, just, I didn’t feel comfortable ignoring a kid around a pool. I became his unpaid “lifeguard” basically.