12 Stories That Remind Us Kindness Often Speaks in Whispers

I was dating a guy and we went grocery shopping together. At the store, I found a lost iPhone and said, “Let’s turn it in.” But he just stared at me, looking confused. I asked him what was wrong.

To my shock, he grabbed my hand and said, “Don’t do that! I saw the owner right there.” He pointed to a woman with a baby and 2 toddlers not far from us, patting her pockets with a look I recognized immediately.

We walked over together. It was indeed her phone. My bf looked at me on the way out and said, “You chose kindness when it would have been easier not to. I’ve never actually paid attention to something like that before. Thank you. I’m learning from you.”

Something in the way he carried himself had shifted slightly. Like he had just tried on a version of himself he hadn’t worn before and found that it fit.

He is my husband now. He still turns in lost things. He told me once it became a habit after that day. I think that’s the best thing I’ve ever accidentally taught someone.