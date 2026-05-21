14 Kids Whose Acts of Love and Empathy Deserve Recognition This Week (May 18–25 Edition)

We were out running errands all morning, and we stopped at Wawa to grab a couple of things and gas. On the way out, we saw a man sitting on the curb with a sign that said, “Please help, I’m broke.” She looks at me and says, “Oh my God, Mom, we have to help him. I want to give him my allowance, Mom. I have $20.” I told her I’d get some change, so in case you wanted to only give him 10 or something, we would have the proper amount. I got back in the car, I gave her the change, and then I realized I should have gotten the man some food, so I went to the Wendy’s next door, got a burger and a bottle of water, and we proceeded to go back. We parked, and my daughter says, “I want to give it to him, Mom.” (She’s 8.) I said okay, but I’m going to come with you. She goes over to the man, I’m right behind her, gives him all $20 of her allowance, a Luna Lovegood figurine from Harry Potter, which she is obsessed with, the burger, and the water, and says, “I hope this makes your day better.” I could not have been prouder and in awe of anyone more than I had been with her at that moment. The empathy and compassion in this child are just awe-inspiring!