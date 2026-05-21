10 Moments From This Week That Prove the Best Part of Traveling Is the People You Meet (May 18–24 Edition)
You plan the flights, book the hotels, and download the maps. And then somehow the whole trip becomes something else, a random act of kindness, an unexpected generosity, and a moment of compassion from someone who owed you nothing. Solo travel does that. The destination is never really the point. Here are 10 moments from this week that prove it.
I was traveling alone and took a taxi late at night. Halfway to my hotel, the driver stopped at a dark building. “One minute,” he said, and disappeared. He came back breathing hard, opened my door, and pressed something metallic against me, saying, “Don’t try to say no. My mother won’t allow it.” A warm metal tin. I opened it. Homemade food, still steaming. He said, “I stopped to see Mom. She saw the taxi and asked who was sitting out there alone. I said, ’A traveler.’ She was in the kitchen before I finished the sentence.”
I was alone in Cairo, 1am, when my phone died and I realised I had no idea where my hotel was. A teenager on a bicycle stopped and looked at me. “You’re lost,” he said. It wasn’t a question. I nodded. He said “follow me” and cycled so slowly I could keep up on foot for twenty minutes through streets I would never have found alone. When we arrived he looked at the entrance, looked at me, and said “This is a nice hotel for someone who was just standing in the dark looking at walls.” Then he cycled away and I never saw him again.
I took a night train from Budapest to Bucharest alone and the compartment had one other person in it, a woman in her sixties who looked at my backpack and said “first time?” I said no. She didn’t believe me. For the first hour she said nothing else and I started to feel watched in a way I couldn’t explain. Around midnight she opened a bag, put something on the seat between us wrapped in a cloth, and said “eat, you haven’t since the station.” I hadn’t told her that. The food was still warm and I don’t know how. When I asked she said her daughter travels alone too and she always knows, and then she went to sleep and didn’t wake up until my stop where she opened one eye and said “this is yours.”
I was eating alone in a small restaurant in rural Portugal when the woman at the next table leaned over and said “don’t order the fish today.” I asked why. She just shook her head slightly. I ordered the soup instead. Halfway through my meal the table behind me sent theirs back. She caught my eye, said nothing, went back to her food. When she left she stopped at my table and said “my husband cooked here for thirty years, I still come every week, I still know the days.”
The taxi driver in Amman had been completely silent for forty minutes when he suddenly said “you haven’t eaten.” I said I was fine. He said “that’s not what I asked.” He stopped at a place with no sign outside, spoke to someone at the door, came back and said “ten minutes.” I sat in the car confused. He returned with a paper bag, handed it through the window, and pulled back onto the road. “My brother’s place,” he said, “he opens early for the drivers.” We ate at a red light and he told me about his brother for the rest of the ride.
The woman next to me on a flight to Athens pulled out the strongest-smelling food I have ever encountered about an hour in. I don’t know what it was, but the man in front of us turned around, which said everything. I was trying to decide whether to say something when she leaned over and offered me some, completely genuinely, with a look that was so open I just said, “Yes.” It was extraordinary. I spent the rest of the flight asking her what was in it, and she spent the rest of the flight trying to explain a recipe in a second language. By the time we landed, I had it written in my notes, and she had my email address so she could send photos of the process.
I was hospitalized with food poisoning in a rural village in Peru. The power went out, and a figure sat in the chair by my bed, completely silent in the dark. Every time I groaned in pain, I felt a cold, damp cloth pressed to my forehead. I thought I was hallucinating a ghost. When the sun finally rose, I saw the elderly woman who swept the hospital floors. She hadn’t left my side for six hours. “I lost my son to a fever years ago,” she said, squeezing my hand.
I asked for directions in Prague and the woman I asked said, “Where are you trying to go?” I told her. She said, “That’s twenty minutes, come.” I said, “You don’t have to—” She was already walking. She took me the whole way, pointed at the building, said “there,” and turned around. I said, “Thank you so much. Can I ask why?” She said, “I was going this way anyway.” She was not going that way. The direction she walked back was completely opposite.
I was sitting alone in an airport in Amsterdam at 2 am, with a four-hour delay, when an elderly man sat next to me and immediately fell asleep. An hour later, he woke up in a panic, grabbing at his coat, looking around wild-eyed. He looked at me and said something in Dutch. I shook my head. He switched to English. “My pills. In my coat.” He’d put his coat in the overhead bin on his last flight and walked off without it. He was trying to explain this to the information desk but was getting nowhere. I don’t know why, but I just stood up and went with him. We spent 45 minutes going desk to desk. I did the talking; he stood next to me with his boarding passes and documents ready. We found the coat at the lost property window at 3:15 am. He held it to his chest with both hands for a moment. Then he looked at me and said, “How do I thank you?” I said he didn’t have to. He reached into the coat pocket, took out his pills, swallowed one dry, and then exhaled very slowly. “I have been holding my breath for an hour,” he said. We sat together until his gate opened. He showed me pictures of his grandchildren on his phone. Every single one of them.
I was alone in Istanbul, completely lost, phone at 3%. Suddenly, I noticed a man had been walking behind me for two blocks. I turned into a shop, pretending to browse. He followed me in. I was already looking for another exit when he tapped my shoulder. I spun around. He was holding my wallet. It had fallen on the street. I hadn’t even felt it go. He noticed my phone dying in my hand, said something to the shop owner, who just nodded and plugged it in behind the counter. Then the stranger laid a map flat, circled where I was, circled where I needed to be, drew the route. Two teas appeared without anyone ordering them. He sat down and put one in front of me. We had no common language. We just sat there while my phone charged. When I tried to pay for the tea before leaving, both men shook their heads.
The best part of traveling was never the places. Here are more moments that prove it.