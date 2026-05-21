10 Moments From This Week That Prove the Best Part of Traveling Is the People You Meet (May 18–24 Edition)

I was sitting alone in an airport in Amsterdam at 2 am, with a four-hour delay, when an elderly man sat next to me and immediately fell asleep. An hour later, he woke up in a panic, grabbing at his coat, looking around wild-eyed. He looked at me and said something in Dutch. I shook my head. He switched to English. “My pills. In my coat.” He’d put his coat in the overhead bin on his last flight and walked off without it. He was trying to explain this to the information desk but was getting nowhere. I don’t know why, but I just stood up and went with him. We spent 45 minutes going desk to desk. I did the talking; he stood next to me with his boarding passes and documents ready. We found the coat at the lost property window at 3:15 am. He held it to his chest with both hands for a moment. Then he looked at me and said, “How do I thank you?” I said he didn’t have to. He reached into the coat pocket, took out his pills, swallowed one dry, and then exhaled very slowly. “I have been holding my breath for an hour,” he said. We sat together until his gate opened. He showed me pictures of his grandchildren on his phone. Every single one of them.