12 Blended Family Moments That Prove Love Has Nothing to Do With Blood

My mom is pregnant, and while she and my stepfather seemed happy, he suddenly became distant. I constantly caught him whispering on the phone, and last week I finally heard him say, "Now that she’s pregnant, we need to end this." I went cold. When he stepped out, I grabbed his phone and saw a chat with my biological father, whom I hadn't spoken to in years. I went numb as I read the messages. I scrolled through everything. My stepfather had been meeting him in secret for months, asking him to sign over parental rights so he could legally adopt me and my brother. He wanted us to carry his name before the baby arrived so we would never feel like outsiders in our own family. My dad had already agreed. They had been keeping it between them until the paperwork was final. I put the phone down and sat on the floor for a long time. When my stepfather came back inside, I just walked up and hugged him. He seemed surprised. Then he held on and didn't let go either.