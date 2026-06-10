13 Office Moments This Week That Prove Workplace Loneliness Melts Away When Wisdom Steps In (June 8-14 Edition)

My BIL passed (in his mid 40s) and I asked for 2 days. Day before and day of the funeral. Supervisor threw a fit (on the sales floor) about getting someone to cover. I lost it, raised my voice to a level that anyone within 10 ft could hear and said... I'm so sorry my brother in law dying is an inconvenience for you! Next time I'll make sure to plan better. It shut the a*****e up and he gave me the time