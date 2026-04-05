My Stepdad Managed My Mom’s Savings After She Died — At 18 I Finally Asked for Every Penny

He thought the folder justified him. What it actually did was document everything. Once I took it to a lawyer, the conversation shifted out of the house and into something formal, where explanations didn’t carry the same weight as evidence. The legal side was slow but straightforward. The account had been designated for me, and he had been holding it in a custodial capacity. What he saw as reimbursement, the law saw as misuse. He argued that the money had been spent on my upbringing. But intent didn’t override ownership. In the end, the court ruled in my favor and ordered him to repay what he had taken over time.