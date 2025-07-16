I Decided Not to Pay for My Stepson’s Surgery — He Has His Real Mom

Hi Bright Side,

My stepson, Jake, recently moved in with my husband and me, and things have been rocky. He’s unhappy with pretty much everything, from house rules to our daily routine. I tried to offer some help, like offering to support his college expenses, but my husband said, “Money won’t make you his mom.”

Things got worse when Jake needed surgery. I wasn’t prepared to pay for it, especially given his attitude and the way he’s been treating me. I refused to help with the bill, but I was shocked when his “real mom” called me.

She said, “I’m not covering his surgery bill, your husband promised he would. Tell him to keep his promise; I don’t have enough money.”