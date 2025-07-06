I Found My Dad on a Dating App, His Excuse Left Me Speechless

Hi Bright Side,

I was scrolling through a dating app one evening, just joking around, when my heart nearly stopped. There, in plain sight, was my dad’s profile—his real name, photos, everything.

My parents have been married for 25 years, and the last thing I expected was to find my dad looking for dates online.

When I confronted him, instead of denying or apologizing, he had the audacity to say:



“It’s not what you think. Your mom and I have been distant for years—she’s always busy or distracted, and I feel invisible in my own home. I’m not cheating; I just needed to feel seen somewhere else.”

He said he never contacted anyone and had no plans to meet up with anyone, but that the app made him feel noticed again.

I don’t know what to feel. Is it betrayal? Sadness? Anger that he blamed my mom instead of taking responsibility?

Should I tell my mom? Should I try to forgive? Or is this a sign that our family is breaking?

Please, advise.

—Lena