My GF’s Family Used Me on Vacation, Then Forbade Me to Share a Room With Her

So here’s the deal. I’m (30M) on a two-week vacation in Europe with my girlfriend (20F) and her family. We’ve been dating for a year and a half, and this is my first trip with them.

I was invited to come along, but I paid for my own flight, and I also rented the car we’re using to get around for 15 days. I’m also the designated driver for the entire trip. So yeah, this isn’t a free ride. I’m contributing, and not just financially.

Everything seemed cool. Her parents were polite, even fun at times. But the drama kicked off on the very first night.

After a 3-hour flight and then five hours of driving them across a different country, we finally get to our Airbnb. It’s late, we’re exhausted, and I’m ready to crash.

But then my girlfriend’s mom pulls me aside and says, very seriously, that I can’t share a room with my girlfriend. Not even the same bed, same room! She says it’s “inappropriate” because we’re not married. Her words, “You will sleep with my daughter only after you sign a marriage certificate.”

Mind you, there are only two bedrooms: one with a double bed (which her parents claimed), and another with two singles. They expect me and my girlfriend to sleep separately, like it’s 1950.

But wait, it gets weirder. When I express discomfort about sharing a room with her brother, they “graciously” suggest that I just get a hotel nearby. Yup. The guy who paid for the car, drives everyone around, and funded half this trip is being gently kicked out to the nearest inn like some vagabond with lustful intentions.

So I book a small room in a nearby hotel. Fine. Whatever. I want peace. But then, at 1:30 in the freaking morning, I get a call. It’s her mom.

She goes, “Just wanted to check, you’re in your hotel room, right?” I’m like, “...yes?” She says, “Okay. I just hope you’re not out doing anything inappropriate while my daughter is asleep back here.”

Lady, I’m in bed with a protein bar and a dead phone battery, trying to recover from hours of driving you around. What do you think I’m doing, prowling the cobblestone streets of Prague looking for a scandal?

My girlfriend is also over it, but says she “doesn’t want to rock the boat.” Meanwhile, I’m rocking a solo twin bed in a two-star hotel and fielding passive-aggressive purity checks from her mom.

So, am I wrong for being seriously annoyed, feeling like I’m being treated like a teenage delinquent, and considering just driving off into the Alps with my dignity?

Edit: Yes, I’m aware of the age gap. No, I’m not trying to corrupt anyone. I just thought that after 1.5 years of dating and spending thousands on this trip, I wouldn’t be policed like I’m starring in a Victorian morality play."