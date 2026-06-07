A Wife Found a Lipstick in Her Husband’s Car—The Explanation Stunned Her

Apparently my husband had been complaining because I always claimed I cleaned up after myself whenever I used his car.

Tom gave my husband a lipstick to leave in the glove box to see whether I’d actually clear it out or just keep throwing stuff in there and ignoring the mess.

Basically, the whole thing was a test.

And apparently I failed it.

I was furious. I grabbed the phone, hung up on Tom, walked out, and slammed the door.

The thing is, I’m mad at both of them. It feels incredibly childish and manipulative to set up some weird gotcha experiment instead of just talking to me like an adult.

But here’s the problem: they were right.

I had been saying I cleaned up after myself, and clearly I wasn’t. Otherwise I would’ve found the lipstick ages ago. So now I feel annoyed and embarrassed at the same time.

I don’t even know what to do next.

If I suddenly start keeping the car spotless, it feels like I’m rewarding a stunt that really upset me. On the other hand, they’ve basically proven I wasn’t doing what I said I was doing.

So now I’m stuck.

What would you do?

— Kaitlin