SWALLUW IT, THEY WERE RIGHT. THEN TELL YOUR HUSBAND THAT HIS "TRICKERY" WAS THE ONLY NAIL IN THE COFFIN. YOU BOTH NEED TO GROW UP, OR MOVE ON. PLAYING GAMES NEVER ENDS WELL
A Wife Found a Lipstick in Her Husband’s Car—The Explanation Stunned Her
When Kaitlin found a lipstick in her husband’s car late one night, she thought she was about to uncover a betrayal. His strange explanation only made things worse, and a tense phone call raised even more questions. But as the conversation unfolded, the truth turned out to be something she never expected—and left her wondering what to do next.
The lipstick mystery.
So, this happened last night and I’m still annoyed about it.
I was in my husband’s car looking for something and found a red lipstick. Immediately I was like, “Whose is this? Who does it belong?”
He just stared at it. Like, for a full minute. Then he finally said, “That is Tom’s. You know him.”
Which made absolutely no sense.
So I said, “Call him. On speaker. NOW.”
At this point my husband’s hands were actually shaking, which obviously wasn’t helping.
He called Tom. Tom answered, and before anyone could really say much, he goes, “Wait, she actually found the lipstick? Did she finally clear out the glove box?”
My husband basically turned into a statue beside me.
I said, “What are you talking about?”
My husband swallowed and said, “It’s nothing.”
Tom was apparently not interested in helping him out.
He just said, “It’s been two months.”
I said, “Two months?”
Then Tom, in the most casual voice imaginable, explained everything.
Furious, embarrassed, and stuck.
Apparently my husband had been complaining because I always claimed I cleaned up after myself whenever I used his car.
Tom gave my husband a lipstick to leave in the glove box to see whether I’d actually clear it out or just keep throwing stuff in there and ignoring the mess.
Basically, the whole thing was a test.
And apparently I failed it.
I was furious. I grabbed the phone, hung up on Tom, walked out, and slammed the door.
The thing is, I’m mad at both of them. It feels incredibly childish and manipulative to set up some weird gotcha experiment instead of just talking to me like an adult.
But here’s the problem: they were right.
I had been saying I cleaned up after myself, and clearly I wasn’t. Otherwise I would’ve found the lipstick ages ago. So now I feel annoyed and embarrassed at the same time.
I don’t even know what to do next.
If I suddenly start keeping the car spotless, it feels like I’m rewarding a stunt that really upset me. On the other hand, they’ve basically proven I wasn’t doing what I said I was doing.
So now I’m stuck.
What would you do?
— Kaitlin
Was this a harmless joke or a step too far?
Honestly, it kind of sits right on that line between a harmless joke and something that goes too far. On the one hand, you could read it as a bit of playful scheming to prove a point about a habit that was already bugging someone. On the other, it’s a whole setup built on deception inside a relationship, which doesn’t exactly feel light or innocent.
Some people will laugh it off, others will see it as manipulative and unfair. It really depends on whether you care more about intent, impact, or just basic honesty between partners.
Does the outcome justify the way they handled it?
On the one hand, you could say the outcome kind of speaks for itself, like it exposed something real that was clearly being ignored. In that sense, it “worked,” even if it wasn’t pretty. But the way they got there is where things get messy, because it’s all setup, secrecy, and basically engineering a moment instead of just talking it out.
Some people will care only that the point was proven, others will think the method alone makes it hard to justify. It really comes down to whether you value results more than how you get them.
How would you react if your partner set you up like this?
This story really opens up a messy grey area, because it forces you to picture being on the receiving end of something staged rather than spoken. You have to weigh what feels worse: the actual behaviour being “tested,” or the fact that your partner felt the need to set up a scenario in the first place.
It also pulls in ideas about trust, communication, and whether surprises like that are ever fair game in a relationship. Where exactly does curiosity end and manipulation begin?
Kaitlin is left questioning everything after a strange night exposes more than she expected. Was it a harmless prank or something deeper? If this story made you think, check out this other article exploring trust, boundaries, and the messy ways relationships can be tested when communication breaks down.