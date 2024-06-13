12 People Who Discovered a Disturbing Truth About Their Spouse

We might believe that we know our spouse better than anyone else in the world, yet just months or even years into the relationship, our reality can shatter with a single discovery. This is precisely what happened to the people in this compilation, who were left dumbfounded and sometimes shattered upon uncovering a major and sometimes dangerous truth about the love of their life.

  • Right after I got married, I started finding napkins stained with lipstick in my pockets. My wife found them once. She made a scene, saying that it was not her lipstick, and threatened to leave me. I swore I had no idea whose they were.
    Then one day, I opened my wife’s vanity drawer and was terrified to find over 40 of the same type of napkins stained with lipstick, the exact same shade I was finding in my pockets.
    Then it all of a sudden hit me. When we got married, the condition of the prenup was that my wife would take half of my money if there was proof of infidelity. I understood that she had been trying to set me up.
  • My ex-wife (now) purposefully tried to get pregnant with our daughter before we were married because she knew that her mom couldn't pay for her health insurance anymore, and she didn't want to work. She knew that having a baby could qualify her for the state’s health care system. © Schikadance / Reddit
  • After filing for divorce, I found out that she was hiding $81k worth of debt from her first marriage. She was currently having $600/month garnished from her wages, and she also claimed that I was responsible for half of it! © RugbyN3rd / Reddit
  • My husband hid the fact that he wasn’t actually taking his antipsychotics until our honeymoon. Innocent 18-year-old me didn’t understand how serious that was or that it would lead to a slow build-up to a really horrible psychotic break, during which I had to call the police. The good news is he takes them regularly now! © izziev / Reddit
  • After I divorced my ex-wife, I found out that she had given away two children when she was younger. I also discovered that her tubes had been tied the entire time we were married. We even met with a fertility doctor because she kept saying that she was "messed up on the inside." © civ187 / Reddit
  • I found out that my wife planned to break up with me after I provided the second child she wanted. She intended to continue living the dream in a parent-sponsored house with a parent-sponsored car, parent-sponsored health care, etc., all without me. I wish her well. © Words_of_err_ / Reddit
  • Married for 16 years, I was putting away laundry when I found a piece of paper with reasons why monogamy was unnatural and unrealistic, and how marriage is basically a scam. It made for a lovely evening. © Usernamer0987654321 / Reddit
  • My ex-wife hid that she had an out-of-country son until after we were engaged. Then, while filing for a marriage license, I found out she was divorced too. Despite these revelations, I still went through with the wedding, and we had a fun five years. The divorce was still painful, but it also felt like a relief. © benskinic / Reddit
  • I found out that my husband was charged in a robbery 13 years before we got married, and he never served the time. He had to serve a few months of it after we were married. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I found out that my husband likes to wear women's clothing. One day, I came home to find him sitting in my favorite pair of panties and my silk robe, just playing video games. © throwaway81991 / Reddit
  • I found a notebook with a partially finished letter describing in detail how she cheated on me and how she wasn’t happy in the relationship. I called her at work and asked about it, and she confirmed it was true. I was packed and gone before she got home. Moved three hours away with my best friend and have been having a great time since then. © Good-of-Rome / Reddit
  • My ex-husband did not reveal to me that he had cheated on me with his ex, whom he also apparently proposed to after he had proposed to me. I only found out after I had uprooted my entire life to Connecticut and spent all $5,000 of my savings. Needless to say, that didn’t last very long. © rupeewrangler / Reddit

Not only can our spouses keep deep secrets, but we might also be shocked to find out that our closest family members—those whom we've spent our entire lives with—are hiding some shocking truths. And when we finally uncover them, our entire world can turn upside down, just like it did for the people in this article.

