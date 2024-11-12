12 Stories About Mothers-in-Law That Belong in a Hollywood Movie
Mothers-in-law often play unforgettable roles in family stories—sometimes as allies, other times as sources of unforgettable drama. From heartfelt moments to jaw-dropping confrontations, these relationships can make even the most ordinary lives feel like scenes straight out of a blockbuster. Grab your popcorn as we explore the wild world of mothers-in-law who brought the drama, the laughs, and sometimes, a few lessons in patience.
- "My MIL has always thought I wasn’t good enough for her son because I work as a waitress. Once, she invited us over for dinner. That same evening, she called me and accused me of stealing her earrings.
She claimed they disappeared right after I left. My heart sank when she said, 'I have a video of you leaving my house'. I replied that I would be happy to look at the video with her.
Needless to say, when she played the footage, there I was, walking out with nothing in my hands. As the video ended, my MIL's face turned red, and she finally apologized to me. She later found her earrings on her dresser."
- "My boyfriend's mom and dad helped us move into our new place, and she put all of my BF's stuff (clothes, books, etc.) in one bedroom and all of mine in another. Then, genuinely confused, she asked why we had only brought one bed in the moving truck and asked if we had ordered another one for him. No one had the heart to tell her." Unknown author / Reddit
- "My ex-MIL threw a screaming fit right before my wedding started because I had forgotten the crystal cake topper that she had purchased. I believe the line 'You did this on purpose to embarrass me!' was the one that rang out the loudest once people were stunned into silence by her behavior." clydiebaby / Reddit
- "My ex-boyfriend and I had been saving up to take a long road trip together. About a week before we were set to leave, he tells me that his mom spent hours crying to him about how much debt she has. He decided to give her our road trip money.
A few days later, I visited his mom, and she showed me a huge, elaborate ceramic water fountain she had bought the day before for her garden. It was ridiculous. I muttered something like, 'Must have been expensive.' She patted me on the shoulder and said, 'Road trips are dangerous. It's better this way.'" hazelk / Reddit
- "My boyfriend's mom came up to me at dinner at her house one night and handed me something. It was a pair of cotton ladies' underwear. I dropped them immediately and said those weren't mine. She handed me a pair of underwear in the middle of dinner because she found them in her laundry. My boyfriend lives with his parents.
It turns out they were his sister's who accidentally left them when she came for a visit. Even if they were mine, why on earth would I leave them lying around? And why on earth would she hand them to me in the middle of dinner?" almanzo / Reddit
- "Going to visit my MIL on our way home from my graduation ceremony (8 years of part-time study - working for the first 6, and having and raising a baby for the last 2). She casually replied, 'Well, at least now you can put all that study and nonsense behind you, and get on with things.' The 'things' were doing a better job of keeping my place as a wife." Unknown author / Reddit
- "My MIL is extremely nosey. She loves to do our laundry and clean our house. She goes through all my drawers, socks, underwear, bra, etc. She folds everything nice and neat, whereas I usually just jam everything in.
She then goes through my walk-in closet and organizes everything by color. She also goes through all my suitcases where I store personal items (in my closet). Who in their right mind would go through other people's suitcases in their closets?" Karnishkah / Reddit
- "My MIL seems to like me up until the point where she tells strangers (in front of me) that I took her good child away from her. We live across the country from his parents and he moved here for me, so she's not wrong. She's also not wrong that he's the good child." piacocco / Reddit
- "Shortly after my husband and I got engaged, we were making up our bridal registry and the topic of china came up. I had been thinking of something fairly simple and minimal and elegant, maybe in white and gold.
It then came out that his mother had purchased both my husband and his brother china sets when they were quite small, which had been sitting in boxes for decades. Both china sets were exactly like hers, the old country roses pattern. She's a wonderful woman, but that situation definitely struck me as more than a little ridiculous." Zifna / Reddit
- "My mother-in-law once took my husband's keys to our house and made copies for herself without telling us. She believes firmly that houses should stay unlocked, so family can walk in and out uninvited as they please.
My husband and I do not adhere to this so our doors are always locked, so my mother-in-law's reaction was to take my husband's keys and make copies so she could come and go as she pleased. She was not happy when we changed the locks." Unknown author / Reddit
- "My in-laws invited us to go on vacation to visit my husband's extended family on the other side of the country. We politely declined, telling them that we were planning to visit some really good friends for our vacation that year. My MIL asked if we'd made firm travel plans yet, we said no and that we were waiting for our tax return to buy the plane tickets.
Her response was, 'Then there's no reason you can't go with us because we bought your tickets to fly out with us!' She legitimately thought it would be okay for us to change our vacation plans just because they'd purchased our tickets without asking us first." Unknown author / Reddit
- "Hmmm, there are so many stories to choose from. How about the time we asked her to feed the cat while we were on our honeymoon? We returned to discover that she had rearranged, literally moved, furniture, pictures on walls, kitchen cabinet & drawer items, etc. To clarify, she is now my former in-law." PLobosfn / Reddit
Navigating family relationships can be challenging, especially when it involves a mother-in-law. One woman recently faced a difficult situation when a gift she intended as a kind gesture for her MIL ended up causing unexpected hurt feelings. What was meant to be thoughtful quickly became a source of tension, leaving both women feeling hurt and misunderstood.