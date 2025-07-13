10 Retro Hairstyles That Are Back in Style This Season
Retro hairstyles are making a bold return, blending nostalgic styles with modern flair. These looks combine old-school elegance with contemporary trends, offering flattering, adaptable options that can be customized for various hair types and personal styles. From playful, textured bobs to chic bangs, retro hair is all about celebrating individuality with a modern twist on classic cuts. Whether you’re seeking a dramatic transformation or simply a touch of vintage charm, there’s a style that’s just right for you.
1. Tousled, shoulder length bob.
The shaggy bob, a favorite from the ’70s, is once again in the spotlight. Defined by its layered texture and tousled look, this hairstyle exudes a laid-back, effortless charm. Ideal for both fine and thick hair, the shaggy bob is a fuss-free cut that adds volume, movement, and an easygoing, stylish flair.
2. Sweeping curtain bangs.
Inspired by the ’60s and ’70s, this retro style features bangs parted down the middle, gracefully sweeping to the sides like curtains. The beauty of curtain bangs lies in their versatility—they can complement nearly any hairstyle, from long, layered hair to a shoulder-length lob or a voluminous shag. They provide a soft, face-framing effect that accentuates your features while adding texture and movement to your look. Additionally, they grow out naturally, making them an ideal option for those unsure about committing to full bangs.
3. The big, bold beehive.
The beehive is a striking vintage hairstyle that embodies retro glamour, recognized for its towering height and structured form. Originating in the 1960s, it’s achieved by backcombing and boosting volume in the hair. This eye-catching updo is ideal for occasions where you want to make an impact. Although it requires a bit more styling effort, the end result is a show-stopping look that demands attention.
4. Delicate, wispy bangs.
Wispy bangs are a perfect way to add a gentle, feminine touch to any hairstyle. With their soft, airy look, they beautifully frame the face. Whether worn with sleek bobs or long, flowing waves, these bangs offer versatility. This retro-inspired style can also be customized in length and thickness to flatter different face shapes.
5. Chic, chin-length bob.
The chin bob delivers a smooth, refined appearance, making it a great choice for the crisp fall season. Unlike the textured shaggy bob, this style boasts a clean, straight cut that hits at chin length. It’s perfect for those seeking to add definition and body to their hair while keeping things simple and low-maintenance. With a subtle inward curl at the ends, the blunt chin bob gives a sophisticated, contemporary twist to the traditional bob, making it suitable for both everyday wear and more formal events.
6. The princess tiara bun.
The tiara bun, a timeless updo, is ideal for elegant events. Drawing inspiration from vintage Hollywood, it features a high bun with hair smoothly styled back or with a touch of volume. Adding accessories like jeweled headbands or clips can enhance the glamour, making it a fantastic choice for weddings or formal occasions. This refined hairstyle elongates the neck, offering a sophisticated and polished appearance while keeping the hair secure and in place.
7. The high-volume afro.
The Afro is a bold and enduring hairstyle that honors natural curls and coils. A symbol of pride, individuality, and cultural heritage, it’s making a strong return this fall. Whether your hair is tightly coiled or features looser waves, the Afro lets you showcase your natural texture, offering a striking, voluminous look with minimal effort. You can choose a balanced, rounded shape or an asymmetrical, free-spirited version to highlight your one-of-a-kind hair pattern.
8. The rockstar shag.
The shag is a classic haircut that has seen several revivals over the years, and it’s making a strong return again. Recognized for its edgy, layered texture, the shag is perfect for adding volume, movement, and a touch of playfulness to your hair. This adaptable style suits various hair lengths, from short to long, and is flattering on all hair types.
9. The modern mullet.
The mullet, once one of the most debated hairstyles, has made an unexpected return. It’s now viewed as a daring, trend-setting choice for the fashionably-inclined. Famous for its “business in the front, party in the back” style, the mullet combines short hair at the front and sides with longer hair at the back. Although it was once a symbol of rebellious fashion, the modern mullet has been reinterpreted with smoother, more refined layers.
10. The cheeky pixie.
The pixie cut is a short, edgy hairstyle that’s ideal for those looking to make a bold, confident transformation this fall. Originating in the 1960s, this cut is defined by its short length, with longer layers on top and shorter, tapered sides. Perfect for those seeking a low-maintenance yet stylish look, the pixie cut highlights facial features while keeping hair cool and easy to manage. It’s an excellent choice for anyone who wants a sophisticated, fashionable appearance with minimal effort.
Much like a new haircut, a stylish manicure can quickly enhance your look and boost your confidence. Some nail designs can even give your hands a more youthful appearance. We’ve scoured the web for trendy manicure ideas that not only keep your nails fashionable but also help rejuvenate the look of your hands.