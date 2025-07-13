10 Retro Hairstyles That Are Back in Style This Season

Inspired by the ’60s and ’70s, this retro style features bangs parted down the middle, gracefully sweeping to the sides like curtains. The beauty of curtain bangs lies in their versatility—they can complement nearly any hairstyle, from long, layered hair to a shoulder-length lob or a voluminous shag. They provide a soft, face-framing effect that accentuates your features while adding texture and movement to your look. Additionally, they grow out naturally, making them an ideal option for those unsure about committing to full bangs.