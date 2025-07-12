Top 10 Pedicure Styles That Totally Rock Summer 2025
Pedicure trends in 2025 are speaking loud and clear—whether you’re into barely-there elegance or bold pops of color. From soft pastels to eye-catching cosmic glitters, these top pedicure styles are making waves on runways, social feeds, and sandy beaches alike. Curious what everyone’s wearing on their toes this summer? Let’s jump into the must-try looks of the season.
1. Sheer white.
A go-to pedicure shade that’s always in style is white. Sheer versions are especially popular at the moment—they give your nails a fresh, clean look and subtly enhance the natural tone of your toes.
2. Sheer pink nude.
If bold colors aren’t your thing, a sheer pink with a pearly finish is a timeless choice. It flatters every skin tone, pairs well with any outfit, and has the bonus of hiding chips—perfect for keeping your pedicure looking fresh on a long holiday.
3. Lavender accents.
This design is quiet elegance at its best. With lilac tones, it captures July’s charm.
Going for a solid lilac without overpowering it with complicated nail arts, is an elegant representation of 2025 summer.
4. Glittered midnight blue.
This polish captures a stargazer’s vibe with its deep blue base and fine cosmic shimmer. It mirrors that peaceful summer moment—lying in the grass, watching stars and fireworks. Simple yet meaningful, this minimalist design leaves a quiet but lasting impression.
5. Classic leopard.
Leopard print is making a stylish comeback on social feeds, bringing a sleek and sophisticated edge to pedicures. Instead of going for a pure black look, adding a little bit of leopard accent is all you need this summer. Think of it as the little black dress of nail colors—timeless, versatile, and always polished.
6. Matcha green.
Green is shaping up to be a standout shade this season, especially in soft, playful tones. Faded fluoro hues and creamy pastels like matcha and dill are fresh favorites for 2025. They add a fun, unexpected pop that’s perfect for sandal weather and instantly lift your look.
7. Classic French tips.
The classic French tip is making its way from fingers to toes, and it’s getting a fresh twist. This season, matching manis and pedis in soft pastels or colorful French tips are trending. Whether you stick to crisp white or choose a playful pastel, these clean, minimal accents add the perfect pop to any outfit.
8. Poppy red.
Poppy red is a timeless go-to for toes. It’s a great alternative for autumn’s cherry red. It works beautifully year-round on feet, adding instant polish and elegance. When in doubt, a poppy red always delivers.
9. Turquoise.
This summer light blue nails left their place to turquoise shade. 2025 summer season, opt for a water-blue shade—it’s bolder than past “classic blue” tones and instantly channels beach days, clear skies, and poolside vibes.
10. Mix-n-match sorbet.
Summer is the perfect time to play with color, and this pastel mix nails it. Each toe features a different soft shade, creating a playful, Instagram-worthy look that’s just as perfect for beach days. It’s like a well-curated summer playlist—fun, fresh, and effortlessly put together.
